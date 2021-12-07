Biocomposites Signs Distribution Agreement with NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics to supply STIMULAN® in Germany

- STIMULAN® is the first and only calcium matrix approved as an antibiotic carrier for use in bone and soft tissue

- Distribution established with leader in German orthopaedic market

KEELE, England, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics (NSO), a leader in orthopaedic technology innovation, to sell its STIMULAN® products in Germany.

NSO, a subsidiary of NuVasive, is focused on the design and innovation of revolutionary orthopaedic and traumatological solutions. Its market position in Germany makes them an ideal distributor to introduce surgeons to STIMULAN and the product's ability to help improve patient outcomes.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, added: "Germany is Europe's largest orthopaedic reconstruction market and is an important element of Biocomposites' international growth strategy. NSO, with their impressive track record of delivering innovative treatments to patients and strong surgeon relationships, are the ideal partner to distribute STIMULAN® to hospitals and surgeons treating infected and high-risk patients."

Rob Martin, General Manager of NSO, said: "NSO is excited to be the exclusive distributor for Biocomposites in the German market. The addition of a unique product like STIMULAN helps further differentiate our specialized orthopaedics portfolio to help drive continued value for our surgeons, providers, and patients in the region."

STIMULAN® is the only calcium matrix to receive a European CE mark approval for mixing with antibiotics: vancomycin, tobramycin and gentamicin for use in bone and soft tissue. It offers surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at the site of infection, at concentration levels unachievable systemically - which lowers rates of reinfection, saves cost and improves patient outcomes.

STIMULAN® is used in over 50,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

