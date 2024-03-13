Biocomposites announces approval of STIMULAN in Brazil as an antibiotic carrier for treating bacterial infection

STIMULAN®, when mixed with antibiotics, can be used for the treatment of bacterial infection

STIMULAN® will be distributed exclusively by Bone Surgical in Brazil

KEELE, England, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce the approval in Brazil of STIMULAN as a calcium matrix antibiotic carrier for use in wound healing and the treatment of bacterial infection.

Brazil joins a growing list of more than 60 countries around the world where STIMULAN is the only calcium matrix approved to carry antibiotics in bone and soft tissue. This approval gives surgeons in Brazil, a country of 217 million people, the flexibility to select and source their preferred choice of antibiotic to suit each patient-specific treatment plan. STIMULAN enables high concentrations of antibiotic to be applied at the point of infection, leading to reduced rates of reinfection, decreased hospital readmissions, and significantly improved patient outcomes.

Dr. Fernando Baldy dos Reis, Full Professor of Orthopedic and Traumatology at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP), said: "My experience of using STIMULAN in cases of chronic osteomyelitis and infected osteosynthesis has been highly rewarding. We use STIMULAN concomitantly with the antibiotic vancomycin to completely fill the bone lesion, following debridement, and close with full soft tissue coverage."

Dr. Bruno Rudelli, Orthopedic Surgeon specialising in hip at Syrian Lebanese Hospital (USP), São Paulo, commented: "I use STIMULAN in situations where infections are difficult to control and have seen highly favourable results."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "STIMULAN is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved for use in bone and soft tissue, and I'm delighted that it is now available to Brazilian surgeons to treat infection. Used in over 100,000 cases worldwide every year, STIMULAN is an essential tool for infection management."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and polymers for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.