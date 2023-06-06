Biocomposites adds proprietary NanoBone® technology to its portfolio through the acquisition of Artoss GmbH

NanoBone® technology complements Biocomposites' absorbable bone regeneration products

Artoss to benefit from Biocomposites established, global distribution network

KEELE, England, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for regenerating bone and managing infection in bone and soft tissue, today announces the acquisition of Artoss GmbH (Artoss), a specialist manufacturer of innovative bone graft substitutes for use in orthopaedics, spine, foot and ankle, and dentistry.

Artoss provides a range of bone graft substitute products that use its proprietary NanoBone® technology - a combination of nanocrystalline hydroxyapatite and silica gel - to provide optimal bone formation with easy handling. The special structure of NanoBone® activates the bone-forming forces of the body and leads to very rapid bone healing. In addition to Artoss' lead product NanoBone® SBX Putty, the company offers a wide-range of indication specific product variants that are all ready-to-use, directly from their applicators.

Located in Rostock, Germany, Artoss will continue to develop and manufacture innovative products, but will now be able to serve a greater number of surgeons and patients through access to Biocomposites' established, global distribution network.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, commented: "We are delighted to have completed this acquisition of Artoss. Adding the NanoBone® range of products to our portfolio provides us with a new differentiated offering to help surgeons treat their patients and a platform from which to develop new ready-to-use products. Following on from our acquisitions of Subiton and Synimed last year, we have established ourselves as the go-to provider for surgeons requiring bone regeneration and/or managing infection in bone and soft tissue."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and polymers for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world.

Following the acquisition of Artoss GmbH, Biocomposites has acquired proprietary NanoBone technology to its product portfolio, a combination of nanocrystalline hydroxyapatite and silica gel - to provide optimal bone formation with easy handling.

