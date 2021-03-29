Bioactive Materials Market Worth $5.85 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 14.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioactive materials market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing geriatric population coupled with the advancement in various surgical procedures is expected to drive the product demand in the market. Rising consumer awareness about health and well-being is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The glass material segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period

This growth is credited to high demand for glass materials owing to their nonporous and solid characteristics, which are suited for stimulation of bone growth and various surgical procedures

In 2020, dentistry emerged as the largest application segment with a share of 46.0% and is likely to ascend at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Growing cases of oral health problems including cancer and gum problems are driving the product demand in the dentistry application segment

In 2020, North America emerged as the largest regional market owing to the increased number of dental procedures performed, such as tooth regeneration, root canal, bone-defect treatment, and various related surgeries

In Europe , the revenue for the powder type segment was valued at USD 157.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to gain higher shares in the forecast period on account of rising demand from the dentistry, bioengineering, and surgery application industries

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period on account of increasing product consumption as a result of rising health problems and growing population in emerging economies like China and India

Prominent players in the market have undertaken various initiatives, such as advancing healthcare infrastructure, partnership, and scientific research in collaboration with healthcare institutions

Moreover, government support and policies within the respective countries are expected to influence the market on a positive note

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Bioactive Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Composites), By Type (Moldable, Powder), By Application (Dentistry, Surgery), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioactive-materials-industry

The product helps in promoting stem cell structure and the transplanted stem cells offer enhanced therapeutic effects in surgeries. Thus, a wide scope of application for these products in the replacement and reconstruction of damaged cells, tissues, and bones is fueling the product demand in the surgery application sector. Moreover, increasing technological advancements coupled with the growing demand for dental care and orthopedics, due to high awareness about oral health & hygiene, are also supporting market growth.

The availability of favorable healthcare policies and fast-curing surgical & low-cost post-implant procedures in various developed regions including, the U.S., Japan, France, and others, are offering positive growth prospects to the overall market. Some of the key applications of the product include dentistry, surgery, bioengineering, and others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bioactive materials market on the basis of material, type, application, and region:

Bioactive Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Glass



Glass-ceramic



Composite



Others

Bioactive Materials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Powder



Moldable



Granules



Others

Bioactive Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Dentistry



Surgery



Bioengineering



Others

Bioactive Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Bioactive Materials Market

Zimmer Holding Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Biomatlante

Arthrex, Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy

Lasak s.r.o

Bioretec Ltd.

Noraker

Septodont Holding

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Aluminum Extrusion Market – Global aluminum extrusion market size was valued at USD 57.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Abrasive Market – Global abrasive market size was valued at USD 34.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Ceiling Tiles Market – Global ceiling tiles market size was estimated at USD 5.93 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.