Binge Eating Disorder Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The growth of the binge eating disorder market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing prevalence, advancements in diagnosis, the launch of emerging therapies, and an upsurge in the geriatric population.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Binge Eating Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, binge eating disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Binge Eating Disorder Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for binge eating disorder is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder in the United States , and it affects people of all racial and ethnic groups. About 1.25% of adult women and 0.42% of adult men have binge eating disorder.

, and it affects people of all racial and ethnic groups. About of adult women and of adult men have binge eating disorder. Leading binge eating disorder companies such as TRYP Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals , and others are developing novel binge eating disorder drugs that can be available in the binge eating disorder market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel binge eating disorder drugs that can be available in the binge eating disorder market in the coming years. The promising binge eating disorder therapies in the pipeline include TRYP-0082, TNX-1900, among others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major binge eating disorder market share @ Binge Eating Disorder Market Report

Binge Eating Disorder Overview

Binge eating disorder is a serious mental health condition characterized by recurrent episodes of consuming large quantities of food in a short period while feeling a loss of control over eating behavior. Unlike bulimia nervosa, individuals with binge eating disorder typically do not engage in compensatory behaviors such as purging or excessive exercise to counteract the binge eating episodes. Several factors contribute to the development of binge eating disorder, including genetic predisposition, psychological factors like stress or low self-esteem, and environmental influences such as societal pressure to attain certain body ideals. Traumatic life events, childhood experiences, and dysfunctional family dynamics may also play a role in its onset.

Symptoms of binge eating disorder include eating unusually large amounts of food in a specific time frame, eating rapidly until feeling uncomfortably full, eating alone due to embarrassment over food intake, and experiencing feelings of guilt, shame, or distress after binge eating episodes. Individuals with BED often struggle with emotional regulation and may use food as a coping mechanism to deal with stress, anxiety, or depression. Diagnosing binge eating disorder involves a comprehensive assessment by a healthcare professional, including a physical examination, psychological evaluation, and discussion of eating habits and behaviors. Criteria outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) are used to determine if someone meets the diagnostic criteria for BED.

Binge Eating Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The binge eating disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current binge eating disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The binge eating disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Binge Eating Disorder

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Binge Eating Disorder

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Binge Eating Disorder

Treatable Cases of Binge Eating Disorder

Binge Eating Disorder Treatment Market

Treatment for binge eating disorder is centered around tackling the intricate issues linked with repeated episodes of overeating, often marked by a feeling of being unable to control one's eating habits. Therapeutic strategies, like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) or dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), are commonly utilized to address the underlying emotional and psychological aspects. Additionally, nutritional guidance and encouragement are offered to encourage healthier eating habits, while medication, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), may be prescribed in certain instances. The primary objective is to assist individuals in managing their binge eating tendencies, enhancing their emotional state, and establishing sustainable lifestyle adjustments to facilitate long-lasting recovery.

Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine) is the only medication approved by the FDA specifically for addressing binge eating disorders. Operating as a precursor to amphetamine, Vyvanse boosts neurotransmitter levels such as dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, affecting impulse control and appetite management. Clinical studies have validated its effectiveness in diminishing binge eating occurrences and ameliorating associated psychological symptoms. Nonetheless, Vyvanse carries potential side effects like sleeplessness, heightened heart rate, and anxiety. Its prescription is typically reserved for situations where psychotherapy alone might not suffice, underscoring the importance of a holistic approach to treating binge eating disorder that integrates both pharmaceutical and therapeutic measures.

Fluoxetine, categorized as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), isn't directly endorsed by the FDA for treating binge eating disorders, yet it has demonstrated effectiveness in certain instances. Despite not being formally approved for this purpose, fluoxetine is sometimes prescribed off-label to tackle the emotional and psychological aspects linked with binge eating. Through elevating serotonin levels in the brain, fluoxetine potentially aids in mood regulation and diminishing the occurrence of binge eating episodes. However, its efficacy can differ from person to person.

To know more about binge eating disorder treatment guidelines, visit @ Binge Eating Disorder Management

Binge Eating Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include TRYP-0082 (TRYP Therapeutics), and TNX-1900 (Tonix Pharmaceuticals), among others.

Psilocybin (TRP-8802) signifies a groundbreaking advancement in pharmaceuticals, being developed to address various conditions such as fibromyalgia, binge eating disorder, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hypothalamic obesity, and chronic pain. It is administered orally in capsule form and intravenously, drawing attention to its potential to tackle a wide range of medical issues. The oral method offers convenient dosing for patients, while the intravenous route ensures precise and rapid therapeutic effects. With its unique psychedelic properties, Psilocybin presents a novel approach to treating historically difficult-to-manage disorders. Currently, the drug is undergoing Phase II clinical trials for further evaluation.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is progressing with the development of TNX-1900, a nasal oxytocin compound enhanced for effectiveness. This medication is aimed at treating chronic migraine and binge eating disorders associated with obesity. Acquired from Trigemina, Inc., and licensed from Stanford University in 2020, the formula includes magnesium to boost oxytocin's interaction with its receptors. Having received FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance in the fourth quarter of 2021, Tonix initiated a Phase II clinical trial for BED in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital. This trial began in March 2022 and is expected to wrap up by April 2024. It's worth noting that Tonix Pharmaceuticals does not possess an IND for BED. Currently, the drug is undergoing Phase IIA trials for binge eating disorder treatment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for binge eating disorder are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the binge eating disorder market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for binge eating disorder @ Drugs for Binge Eating Disorder Treatment

Binge Eating Disorder Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the binge eating disorder market are expected to change in the coming years. As societal understanding evolves, coupled with advances in research and healthcare, there's a notable shift towards integrated approaches that encompass pharmacological interventions, psychotherapy, and lifestyle modifications. Pharmaceutical companies are responding with innovative drug therapies tailored to address the underlying neurobiological mechanisms of binge eating disorder, while mental health professionals are emphasizing the importance of holistic treatment models to address both physical and psychological aspects. Moreover, the rise of telemedicine and digital health platforms is expanding access to care, allowing individuals to seek support and guidance conveniently.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of binge eating disorder, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the binge eating disorder market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the binge eating disorder market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the binge eating disorder market. One prominent barrier is the stigma surrounding mental health issues, including misconceptions about binge eating disorder as a lack of willpower rather than a complex psychological disorder. This stigma can prevent individuals from seeking help or disclosing their struggles, leading to underdiagnosis and undertreatment. Additionally, limited awareness among healthcare providers and the general public about binge eating disorder as a distinct disorder further exacerbates these challenges. Furthermore, access to specialized treatment options and binge eating disorder trained in managing binge eating disorders remains limited in many regions, hindering timely intervention and support for affected individuals.

Moreover, binge eating disorder treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the binge eating disorder market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the binge eating disorder market growth.

Binge Eating Disorder Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Binge Eating Disorder Companies TRYP Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Binge Eating Disorder Therapies TRYP-0082, TNX-1900, and others

Scope of the Binge Eating Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Binge Eating Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Binge Eating Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Binge Eating Disorder Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Binge Eating Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Binge Eating Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Binge Eating Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about binge eating disorder drugs in development @ Binge Eating Disorder Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Binge Eating Disorder Key Insights 2. Binge Eating Disorder Report Introduction 3. Binge Eating Disorder Overview at a Glance 4. Binge Eating Disorder Executive Summary 5 Binge Eating Disorder Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Binge Eating Disorder Treatment and Management 8. Binge Eating Disorder Guidelines 9. Binge Eating Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Binge Eating Disorder 12. Binge Eating Disorder Marketed Drugs 13. Binge Eating Disorder Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Binge Eating Disorder Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Binge Eating Disorder Pipeline

Binge Eating Disorder Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key binge eating disorder companies, including TRYP Therapeutics, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Binge Eating Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Binge Eating Disorder Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted binge eating disorder epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Anorexia Pipeline

Anorexia Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key anorexia companies including Amgen, COMPASS Pathways, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, Pfizer, among others.

Anorexia Market

Anorexia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key anorexia companies, including Amgen, COMPASS Pathways, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, Pfizer, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg