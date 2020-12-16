Bicycle Frames Market Size Worth $32.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
16 Dec, 2020, 09:35 GMT
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bicycle frames market size is expected to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Bicycle frame is one of the key components while purchasing a bike. It plays an important role in the bicycle performance as it influences weight balance of the vehicle. Aluminum and steel were the most preferred materials used for forming the bicycle frame traditionally. However, the development of modern composites is also leading to the adoption of materials such as titanium and carbon fiber to form frames in order to reduce the bike weight and improve the performance.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Road bike is the most basic type of bicycle and is expected to witness high market growth by 2027.
- The market is expected to witness an increasing use of titanium and carbon fiber materials for manufacturing of frames over the forecast period
- Carbon frames have gained immense popularity in the material segment. Carbon fiber material is known for its notable properties such as stiffness, lightweight, and high strength
- Large concentration of manufacturers of bicycle frame in Asia Pacific is driving the regional demand
- The growing trend for local distribution channel along with the rising labor cost in developing economies is driving manufacturers back to developed nations such as Europe and North America
Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Bicycle Frames Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Aluminum, Steel), By Type (Mountain, Road, Hybrid), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bicycle-frames-market
Bicycle demand is now gaining prominence after years of decline in demand mainly due to increasing influence of automotive industry. Rising adoption of bicycles as a mode of transport on account of their environmental and health benefits is anticipated to positively influence the market growth. Cycles are also widely used for recreational touring and sports activities. All the aforementioned factors are anticipated to supplement the market growth over the forecast period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global bicycle frames market on the basis of distribution channel, material, type and region:
- Bicycle Frames Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Online
- Offline
- Bicycle Frames Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Mountain
- Hybrid
- Road
- Others
- Bicycle Frames Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Carbon Fiber
- Titanium
- Others
- Bicycle Frames Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key Players of Bicycle Frames Market
- ADK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.
- TOPKEY CORPORATION
- Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Ideal Bike Corporation
- Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd.
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.