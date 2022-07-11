Bicycle Components Aftermarket to Grow at CAGR of 6.9% through 2032 As Sales of Electric Bicycles Bolster - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Bicycle Components Aftermarket Demand to Surge Due to Growing Preference for Green Transportation. The North America bicycle component market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR over 2022-2032. The China market for bikes and other cycling equipment is a lucrative one, with sales predicted to hold 2/3rd of the East Asia bicycle component aftermarket share

NEWARK, Del., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, sales in the global bicycle components aftermarket are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, to reach a valuation of US$ 28.3 Bn by the end of 2032. Rising bicycle fleet across the globe is expected to be the key driving factor for the demand for bicycle components.

Growing popularity of bicycling as a recreational activity is expected to fuel the growth in the bicycle component aftermarket. Individuals are preferring cycling as a recreational and fitness activity across the globe.

Increasing awareness regarding chronic disorders caused by leading a sedentary lifestyle among consumers is driving interest in cycling for a healthy lifestyle. As more individuals use biking as a regular form of exercise, demand for bicycle components is expected to increase at a considerable pace.

Rising importance of sports activities, particularly for health reasons, as well as celebrity endorsement and international or national sporting events, are encouraging people to participate in a variety of cycling activities. Backed by the aforementioned factors, sales of bicycle components will continue gaining traction over the assessment period.

"Increasing demand for electric bicycles, along with rising deployment of bicycle fleet across public entertainment infrastructures such as amusement parks, resorts and adventure parks will augment sales in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on bicycle type, the electric bicycle segment will create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.9 Bn .

. Sales of bicycle components from department sales are expected to account for 1/3 rd of overall aftermarket sales.

of overall aftermarket sales. In terms of component, the road groupsets segment is anticipated to hold more than half of the total market share.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America bicycle component aftermarket, with demand growing at a 4% CAGR over the forecast period.

bicycle component aftermarket, with demand growing at a 4% CAGR over the forecast period. Sales in the China market will hold 2/3 rd of the East Asia bicycle component aftermarket share.

market will hold 2/3 of the bicycle component aftermarket share. Demand in the India bicycle components aftermarket will grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Drivers

Growing bicycle sales due to growing awareness about environment is boosting the sales of bicycle components aftermarket.

Escalating oil prices as well as rising focus on conserving natural resources is positively impact the market growth.

Increasing preference for green transportation is complimenting the sales over the forecast period.

Progressions in material technology is anticipated to bolster market demand.

Restraints

Availability of counterfeit products in the market might impact the market growth.

The bicycle market has been severely impacted due to the pandemic ensuing in decrease in demand for bicycle components aftermarket.

Competitive Landscape

The global bicycle components aftermarket is moderately consolidated. The organized companies hold over 35% of the overall market share even though there are several small players existent in the market.

Major companies identified in the global market are Dorel Industries Inc., Accell Group N.V., Shimano Inc., SRAM LLC, Hero Cycles Limited, Campagnolo S.R.L., Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components, Rohloff AG, Giant Manufacturing Inc., and Avon Cycles Ltd. are some of the leading manufacturers operating in the global bicycle components aftermarket.

Key Segments Covered in Bicycle Components Aftermarket Industry Analysis

By Component Type:

Derailleurs

Road Groupsets

Suspensions

Wheel Sets

Brakes

Hydraulic



Mechanical

Caliper Type

Gears

Others (Bottom Brackets etc.)

By Sales Channel:

Specialty Bicycle Retailers

Discount Stores

Department Stores

Full-line Sporting Goods Stores

Outdoor Specialty Stores

Other Sales Channel

By Bicycle Type:

Mountain Bike

Hybrid/Cross

Road

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Recumbent/Tandem

Electric

Folding

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

