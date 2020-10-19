Beroe and Tealbook Partner to Power Supplier Data for Procurement Teams

Collaboration provides a unique intersection of rich supplier data sources to drive procurement decisions and opportunities

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, Inc. the world's leading procurement intelligence firm along with Tealbook Inc., a big data company that provides enterprise supplier information, today announced a new partnership that combines Tealbook's supplier data foundation with Beroe's procurement and supply chain intelligence to deliver comprehensive supply chain visibility, supplier data trust and risk assessment to support their existing and future customer base.

Beroe will integrate Tealbook's trusted supplier foundation with its AI-powered platform - Beroe LiVE.Ai, enabling procurement to move from traditional supplier shortlisting to on-demand supplier discovery. The collaborative offering will help procurement save time spent on supplier identification and profiling by up to 75%.

Beroe LiVE.Ai is a platform tailored for procurement and sourcing professionals — providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking and supplier discovery.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Tealbook to enable supplier discovery, longlisting, and shortlisting on Beroe LiVE. Our commitment to enabling procurement decisions with the right data and right intelligence in the right context is bolstered by partners like Tealbook, the world's largest, curated supplier database of supplier information," said Beroe Inc Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

"I am excited to launch a strong and productive partnership with Beroe, as it will enable us to merge our two rich data sets, combining Tealbook's global supplier networks with Beroe's data and supplier risk analysis," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of Tealbook. "This combination creates a unique intersection of rich data capabilities that will propel the procurement industry forward in a powerful way."

About Beroe

Beroe is the world's leading provider of procurement intelligence and supplier compliance solutions. We provide critical market information and analysis that enables companies to make smart sourcing decisions—leading to lower costs, greater profits, and reduced risk. Beroe has been providing these services for more than 13 years and currently works with more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Beroe Inc, please visit https://www.beroeinc.com

About Tealbook

Tealbook is a Big Data company that provides a platform to fix enterprise supplier data forever. Tealbook does this through proprietary Autonomous Data Enrichment technology which proactively captures and maintains changing supplier information. In addition, Tealbook provides a data foundation that can be leveraged by other eProcurement solutions to ensure these larger investments are successful. Tealbook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matter 50 Vendors to Watch, Gartner's Cool Vendor, CIX Most Innovative Company and Most Upside Potential by C100. Tealbook's mission is to deliver a 'Trusted Source of Supplier Data' to an ever-growing procurement space. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

