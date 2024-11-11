Beroe and Procurement Garage Partner to Deliver Enhanced Procurement Intelligence Across Latin America

Strategic Alliance brings together Beroe's global AI-driven procurement expertise with Procurement Garage's regional knowledge and on-the-ground industry insight

RALEIGH, N.C. and SAO PAULO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, and Procurement Garage, a leading global consultancy firm specializing in procurement, supply chain, and logistics, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a competitive edge in procurement for businesses across Latin America. The partnership will provide an accessible, affordable alternative to other market intelligence services in the region.

Procurement Garage Logo

The collaboration will combine Beroe's advanced, data-rich solutions and Procurement Garage's nuanced, market-specific expertise to create innovative procurement solutions tailored to the unique dynamics of the Latin American market.

Procurement Garage brings a deep regional understanding and a track record within Latin America's procurement landscape for helping businesses identify and implement solutions to address spend and risk management and digital transformation in their supply chains. Enabling the delivery of local strategic insights is proving critical to business success in a rapidly maturing market.

"Latin America is a diverse and dynamic region with significant year-on-year GDP growth, and the procurement sector here has never been more promising," said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO at Beroe. "The rising demand for localized, strategic intelligence in procurement aligns with Beroe's vision and product offering, and Procurement Garage's unrivalled regional experience makes them an ideal partner to help us deliver solutions which can improve business outcomes and ensure procurement teams can always be in the know."

The partnership is an opportunity for Beroe to expand within Latin America by combining the best of global and local perspectives. With a rapidly maturing procurement sector, Beroe and Procurement Garage can deliver unprecedented levels of efficiency, savings, and insight for companies looking to enhance their purchasing strategies.

Leonardo Alexander, Senior Partner at Procurement Garage, said: "This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Beroe and Procurement Garage. By combining our strengths, we are poised to become the leading provider of procurement solutions in the market. Our expanded reach and enhanced capabilities will enable us to serve a wider range of customers and industries in Brazil and Latam, as well.

Beroe and Procurement Garage together will be able to make the difference and increase our customers margins and improve their procurement capabilities."

The new initiative will offer companies comprehensive support across major spend areas and prioritize localized service delivery, with all solutions available in Spanish and Portuguese. The result is a full suite of procurement services that harnesses the combined strength of Beroe's data and analytics with Procurement Garage's hands-on expertise, enabling businesses to make more informed, cost-effective procurement decisions.

The two companies view this collaboration as a long-term commitment to empower procurement professionals across Latin America, helping them compete on the global stage with a unique blend of global insights and local acumen.

About Beroe

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Selected by ProcureTech as one of the "most pioneering Analytics, Data and Intelligence solutions in 2024" and regularly named by Spend Matters as one of "50 Providers to Know", Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

https://www.beroeinc.com/

Media Contact :

Stephen Orr

beroe@temono.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553840/Procurement_Garage.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542129/4992563/Beroe_Inc_Logo.jpg