Beroe and ProcureAbility Partner to Provide the Utilities Industry With AI-Enabled Market Intelligence

RALEIGH, N.C., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with ProcureAbility that combines Beroe's commodities and indirect spend market intelligence and analytics with ProcureAbility's research, advisory, and procurement execution services.

As volatile costs, inflation, and supply chain disruptions threaten procurement strategies and operations of the utilities industry, accurate and in-depth market intelligence can help bring much needed stability, growth, and operational excellence. The Beroe-ProcureAbility partnership brings together a deep knowledge of the utilities industry, comprehensive procurement advisory services, and the leading AI-powered market intelligence platform to help the utilities industry make informed sourcing decisions.

"We are excited to partner with ProcureAbility to deliver world-class market intelligence specifically to the utilities sector. The combination of our AI-enabled platform and ProcureAbility's widely adopted Transmission & Distribution, Generation, MRO, and other category coverage when backed by their delivery teams, multiplies the value to the utilities industry manifold," said Vel Dhinagaravel, CEO at Beroe.

"ProcureAbility's partnership with Beroe is a first-of-its-kind industry collaboration that offers the utilities industry unparalleled access to procurement-focused market intelligence powered by AI and human intelligence," said Conrad Snover, CEO at ProcureAbility.

This partnership will provide subscribers with access to on-demand intelligence for 250+ categories unique to the utilities industry.

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000

companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/ .

About ProcureAbility

ProcureAbility is the leading provider of procurement services, offering advisory, managed services, digital, staffing, and recruiting solutions. For more than 25 years, we have focused exclusively on helping clients elevate their procurement function. We combine leading-edge methodologies, analytics, market intelligence, and industry benchmarks with our uniquely flexible and customizable service delivery model. The Fortune 1000 trusts ProcureAbility to transform their procurement operations, drive growth, and reimagine what's possible.

For more information, please visit www.ProcureAbility.com .

Contacts:

Kathleen M. Pomento, ProcureAbility, kpomento@procureability.com

Debobrata Hembram, Beroe, debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Beroe Inc.