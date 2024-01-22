Benzinga Launches Bulls Say / Bears Say Dataset on Initial Data Offering (IDO) Platform

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media and data provider, has announced the launch of its unique dataset, Benzinga's " Bulls Say / Bears Say ", on the Initial Data Offering (IDO) platform. This dataset offers users quick access to summarized analyst reports with both bullish and bearish perspectives on stocks.

The Benzinga's "Bulls Say / Bears Say" dataset is designed to streamline the decision-making process for investors and financial professionals. Thomas Cotter, Benzinga's Head of Data Products, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with IDO: "We're excited to extend our partnership with Initial Data Offering, empowering users to gain deeper insights into analyst ratings through succinct summaries of their comprehensive analyst reports. Benzinga is making it easier for its users to grasp the critical viewpoints influencing stock movements."

About Benzinga's Dataset





Benzinga's dataset stands out in its ability to distill bull/bear thesis debates into accessible summaries. This not only saves time but also ensures that users have a balanced view of potential stock investments, encompassing both positive and negative insights. The dataset documentation can be found here .

Initial Data Offering: A Platform to Launch and Discover Datasets

Hosted on the Initial Data Offering platform, Benzinga's dataset joins a curated list of high-quality, unique datasets. IDO is committed to building a robust community of data buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts, focusing on bringing the most interesting and impactful datasets to businesses, researchers, and organizations worldwide. As the https://initialdataoffering.com/ platform continues to grow, buyers will be able to see a forward-looking calendar of upcoming Initial Data Offerings.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time and at an unmatched caliber.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322987/Bezinga_Graphic.jpg