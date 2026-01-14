Connect Trade and Benzinga Announce Strategic Collaboration to Power Global Retail Trading Platforms

CHICAGO and DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Trade, an API-first connectivity layer for retail brokers and trading platforms, today announced a strategic collaboration with Benzinga, a leading financial media and data provider headquartered in Detroit. The collaboration will make Benzinga's real-time news, analysis, and content more accessible to the exploding ecosystem of retail trading platforms and brokers around the world looking to plug into U.S. markets.

By pairing Benzinga's content and data with Connect Trade's unified brokerage infrastructure, the relationship helps platforms deliver richer trading experiences for idea discovery, market context, and execution are tightly integrated.

"We believe Benzinga's news, data and content is core to the future of how investors globally will research their investments," said Jim Nevotti, CEO of Connect Trade. "Retail traders want to move from idea to execution without friction. By integrating Benzinga's trusted news and content into the Connect Trade ecosystem, we're giving platforms and brokers an easier way to combine high-quality market insight with secure, compliant connectivity."

The collaboration will enable platforms connected to Connect Trade to incorporate Benzinga content directly into their user experiences by supporting use cases such as in-app news feeds, opinions on bull vs. bear investor sentiment, and more. The offering is particularly valuable for international brokers and fintechs that want to offer U.S. market access but lack the in-house resources to manage multiple data and brokerage integrations.

"We're thrilled to partner with Connect Trade to bring Benzinga's content closer to the point of execution," said Clint Rhea of Benzinga, who leads institutional collaboration at the company. "Benzinga has always believed in empowering retail investors with fast, actionable information. Connect Trade is building the connectivity layer that modern brokers and fintech platforms need. Together, we're helping global platforms connect their users to the ideas, tools, and markets that matter."

Through this collaboration, Connect Trade and Benzinga will jointly support retail-focused platforms and brokers seeking to:

Offer integrated news and data alongside trading workflows

Reduce time-to-market by leveraging pre-built content and brokerage APIs

Improve user engagement and retention with richer, context-aware trading experiences

Scale into U.S. markets without compromising on compliance or infrastructure reliability

About Benzinga

Benzinga is an innovative financial media and data company that delivers actionable market intelligence to investors, institutions, and fintechs worldwide. Through its extensive suite of APIs, real-time news, and analytics, Benzinga helps clients power smarter investment decisions across platforms and products. See https://www.benzinga.com/apis for more information.

About Connect Trade

Connect Trade is a leading provider of B2B trading API infrastructure to integrate into U.S. retail brokerages. With one normalized API, platforms gain scalable access to equities, single-leg and multi-leg options, and futures.

Connect Trade delivers streamlined workflows, flexible data access, and real-time streaming updates. By simplifying broker connectivity, Connect Trade helps platforms scale faster and deliver powerful trading experiences without the complexity of managing each integration in-house. For more information, please visit www.connecttrade.com.

