Beneficial Insects Market worth $1,630 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beneficial insects market is projected to reach USD 1,630 million by 2028 from USD 877 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for beneficial insects is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for chemical-free farming and organic farming which has led to a surge in beneficial insects.

Beneficial insects help in crop protection in fruits and vegetables.

Beneficial insects play a vital role in crop protection for fruits and vegetables. These natural predators, such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer an eco-friendly solution for controlling pests that commonly infest these crops. By introducing beneficial insects into the fields, farmers can effectively combat pests like aphids, caterpillars, and whiteflies. These beneficial insects prey upon the pests, reducing their populations and preventing damage to the plants. Utilizing beneficial insects for crop protection in fruits and vegetables offers numerous benefits, including reduced reliance on chemical pesticides, minimized environmental impact, and the preservation of beneficial organisms and pollinators. Integrating these natural pest control agents into agricultural practices promotes sustainable farming, enhances crop quality, and contributes to the long-term health and productivity of the crops.

By application, crop protection holds a significant market share during the forecast period.

Beneficial insects have gained a significant market share in the field of crop protection, revolutionizing the way we enhance production in agriculture. With growing concerns about the environmental impact of chemical pesticides and the rise of resistant pests, farmers are seeking sustainable alternatives to safeguard their crops. Beneficial insects, such as parasitic wasps, predatory beetles, and hoverflies, offer a natural and effective solution. These beneficial allies prey upon harmful pests, such as aphids, caterpillars, and mealybugs, preventing their populations from reaching damaging levels. By integrating these biological control agents into crop protection strategies, farmers can reduce their reliance on synthetic pesticides, minimize chemical residues, and preserve the ecological balance of their fields. The use of beneficial insects not only improves yields and crop quality but also promotes the long-term sustainability of agricultural systems. As awareness grows and the demand for environmentally friendly farming practices continues to rise, the market share of beneficial insects in crop protection is set to expand, leading the way toward a more resilient and profitable agricultural industry.

Asia Pacific to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a significant surge in demand for beneficial insects, reflecting a growing recognition of their role in sustainable agriculture. As countries in the region have to enhance food security and reduce the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, the adoption of biological control measures has gained momentum. Beneficial insects, such as parasitoids, predators, and pathogens, offer a natural and eco-friendly solution to pest management, reducing the reliance on chemical pesticides. The rising demand for organic and pesticide-free produce, coupled with an increased awareness of the importance of biodiversity conservation, has fueled the interest in these beneficial allies. By incorporating them into integrated pest management (IPM) programs, farmers can effectively combat pests while preserving the ecological balance of their agricultural systems. The Asia-Pacific region, with its diverse agricultural landscape, is witnessing a shift towards sustainable practices, and the demand for beneficial insects is poised to continue rising as more farmers recognize their immense potential in achieving better production and ecological harmony.

The key players in this market Applied Bionomics Ltd (Canada), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Bioline AgroSciences Ltd (UK), Fargro Limited (UK), Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland), ARBICO Organics (US), BioBee Ltd (Israel), BIONEMA (UK), Koppert (Netherlands), Tip Top Bio-Control (US), Evergreen Growers Supply, LLC (US), Anatis Bioprotection (Canada), GrowLiv Biologicals (Canada), Planet Natural (US), Natural Pest Controls (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the beneficial insects market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

