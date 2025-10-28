Belize Bank Group Reimagines Core Banking with Finastra Essence

Strategic project enhances agility and governance while transforming the customer experience for Belize Bank and Belize Bank International

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that the Belize Bank Group has successfully gone live with Finastra Essence across its two entities, Belize Bank and Belize Bank International. This milestone marks a significant step in the Group's regional digital transformation journey, aligning its operations under Finastra's core banking infrastructure while preserving the distinct strengths and customer focus of each institution.

The deployment of Finastra's cloud-native core banking solution, Essence, enables the Belize Bank Group to operate under a streamlined model, simplifying operations, enhancing governance, and supporting strategic alignment across the Group, while allowing the two banks to maintain their unique market positioning.

"This transformation is about more than technology. It's about delivering consistent, high-quality service to our customers while empowering our teams to innovate," said Filippo Alario, Executive Chairman of Belize Bank. "With Finastra Essence, we've reduced IT overhead, accelerated our time-to-market, and laid the foundation for scalable, AI-ready banking services. Our IT staff are now focused on building the future of banking in the region."

Customers of the banks benefit from:

Consistent service quality: High-performance digital infrastructure enables uniform service across regions and segments.

Omnichannel convenience: Seamless access to banking services across digital and physical channels.

Improved digital experience: Faster, more intuitive interfaces and reliable access to services.

Enhanced reliability: Cloud infrastructure ensures higher uptime and rapid recovery from disruptions.

Access to innovative services: Faster rollout of new products and personalized offerings.

More responsive services: Automation and streamlined operations enhance customer support.

"Finastra is proud to support the Belize Bank Group in its journey toward regional transformation," said Siobhan Byron, EVP, Universal Banking at Finastra. "By uniquely combining rich, broad and deep banking functionality with advanced technology, Essence empowers financial institutions to be agile, customer-centric, and future-ready. This deployment is testament to the Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in banking."

This announcement builds on Finastra's successful collaborations with Belize Bank and Belize Bank International, reinforcing its growing presence around the globe and its role in driving digital transformation across the region.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

