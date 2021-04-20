Bekaert, The World's Leading Steel Wire And Coating Solutions Company, Selects GEP SMART Procurement And GEP NEXXE Supply Chain Software To Transform Its Entire Source-To-Pay Process Globally

- Bekaert chooses GEP's unified procurement and supply chain platform to support sourcing, contracting, risk, supplier and inventory management for all indirect and direct spend

CLARK, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Bekaert, a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies, has selected GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain unified platform, after a thorough selection process.

Headquartered in Belgium with more than 27,000 employees across 45 countries and a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2020, Bekaert chose GEP SOFTWARE™ to transform its entire source-to-pay (S2P) process for direct and indirect spend, globally. This includes a full range of functions encompassing spend analytics, sourcing, category management, contract management, supplier and risk management, procure-to-pay, invoice management, and savings project management, as well as supplier collaboration and inventory management in the company's supply chain.

"We selected GEP software as an integral part of our overarching digitalization program to optimize our sourcing and procurement processes across the company, and deliver greater value," said Luc Vankemmelbeke, Bekaert's Chief Procurement Officer.

About Bekaert

Bekaert (bekaert.com) is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. We pursue to be the preferred supplier for our steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to our customers worldwide. Bekaert (Euronext Brussels: BEKB) is a global company with more than 27 000 employees worldwide, headquarters in Belgium and €4.4 billion in combined revenue in 2020.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

