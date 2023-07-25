BeCause Partners with Booking.com to Provide API for Third-Party Sustainability Certification Data

The partnership will enable Booking.com to automate the way it updates and manages information about accommodations with recognised third-party sustainability certifications on its platform

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeCause , a startup enterprise software company transforming how the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries manage their sustainability data, has announced a new partnership with global online travel platform Booking.com . Through a dedicated API, the partnership will make it possible for Booking.com to receive updated data in real time about accommodations that have earned an array of more than 40 recognized third-party sustainability certifications. This will enable the company to more efficiently present reliable, up-to-date information about those accommodations with a third-party certification, so travelers can make a more informed choice for their next trip.

The ability to transparently communicate credible sustainability information is increasingly crucial for companies like Booking.com, as a growing number of people continue to indicate that they prefer more sustainable travel choices. In fact, according to Booking.com's latest Sustainable Travel Report , 57% of global travelers say they would feel better about staying in a particular accommodation if they knew it had a sustainable certification, and 81% say sustainable travel is important to them.

A bespoke sustainability solution to meet global tourism and traveler needs

Based on its Sustainability Management Hub platform, BeCause developed an API solution specifically for Booking.com's needs. As one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, Booking.com sought an efficient, scalable way to receive data from accommodations certified according to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) recognized standards, among others. They also wanted that data to be automatically updated in their database, so Booking.com customers would always have access to up-to-date sustainability information about the available accommodation options.

BeCause's solution addresses both needs first by replacing manual update processes, which are time-consuming and occur only periodically, with automated sustainability data transfers. The BeCause solution also maps standards from 40+ certifications that align with GSTC criteria to the data provided by tens of thousands of individual properties worldwide, providing a more complete and accurate picture of the sustainability information for those accommodations available on Booking.com.

"Through our partnership with BeCause and the technical solutions they have created specifically for our platform, we've streamlined how we receive sustainability information from our accommodation partners that have invested in achieving a credible third-party certification, allowing us to focus our efforts internally on those areas where we can further innovate and have the most impact," says Thomas Loughlin, Sustainability Manager at Booking.com. "We get the accurate, trustworthy data that we need in real time, which we can then in turn automatically present to our customers, enabling them to make more informed decisions about how they choose to travel."

A partnership between leaders in the sustainability sphere

"Working with Booking.com, which beyond having an extensive global reach, has an equally considerable reputation for being a leader in sustainability issues and efforts, is a significant deal for our startup," says Frederik Rubens Steensgaard, CEO and Co-founder of BeCause. "It's an ideal fit in terms of vision, needs and capability, and we look forward to helping Booking.com expand its sustainability data management capabilities even further as our partnership continues."

BeCause helps organizations collect, coordinate, and communicate their sustainability data, reducing redundancies and creating efficiencies that translate to positive revenue and ecological impacts. BeCause's solution connects certification entities and travel providers and distributors, enabling over 17,000 hotels and online travel platforms to provide travelers with accurate and reliable sustainability data. These processes, traditionally handled via spreadsheets, emails and unconnected niche systems, are ripe for transformation, and the need to manage them efficiently to ensure compliance and competitive advantage is fueling the growth of BeCause.

