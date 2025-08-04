Clean Energy Meets Clean Pools with Exclusive Summer Discounts

BERLIN, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jackery, the global leader in portable power and solar energy solutions. Together, the two companies are introducing a smarter, cleaner way to enjoy outdoor living across Europe, combining intelligent pool care with sustainable, off-grid energy for a backyard experience that's as effortless as it's eco-conscious.

Beatbot and Jackery Partner to Bring Solar Power to Poolside Living Across Europe

At the heart of this collaboration is a seamless product synergy: Beatbot's AquaSense 2 series and Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 v2 work together to deliver completely cordless pool maintenance powered by clean, renewable solar energy. It's a breakthrough that gives pool owners more freedom and flexibility, without sacrificing performance.

This synergy is made possible by the advanced capabilities of Beatbot's AquaSense 2 and AquaSense 2 Ultra robotic pool cleaners, which feature AI-powered navigation, deep cleaning technology, and smart wireless self-charging. Engineered to eliminate cords, clutter, and the limitations of traditional cleaners, they integrate effortlessly with Jackery's silent, solar-powered generators, delivering reliable, energy-efficient pool care even in spaces without fixed power outlets.

"At Jackery, we believe clean energy should empower every aspect of modern life — from wilderness adventures to relaxing summer days at home," said Stefan Jachmann, Country Sales Director DACH at Jackery. "Partnering with Beatbot allows us to showcase how portable solar power can bring freedom and convenience to everyday outdoor moments, from pool care to garden gatherings."

Limited-Time Summer Offers

To mark the launch of the partnership, Beatbot and Jackery are offering exclusive promotional discounts available for a limited time only:

Beatbot (until August 10)

AquaSense 2 : from €1,699 to €1,189 (30% off)

: from €1,699 to (30% off) AquaSense 2 Ultra: from €3,850 to €3,079 (20% off)

Jackery (until August 17)

Solar Generator 2000 v2 : from €2049 to €1499 (27% off)

: from €2049 to (27% off) Solar Generator 1000 v2: from €999 to €799 (20% off)

All discounts are valid for purchases made on de.beatbot.com, fr.beatbot.com, de.jackery.com, and fr.jackery.com.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools—elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leading provider of innovative portable power and renewable energy solutions, driven by a vision to provide "sustainable power for your life". In 2016, Jackery introduced its first portable power stations, followed by the launch of solar generators in 2018. Since then, the company has sold over five million units worldwide, secured more than 1,500 patents, and earned over 100 international awards. Jackery products have generated a potential 761 million kWh of renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions by 758.4 tons, and contributing to a greener, more resilient future for individuals and communities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743320/Beatbot_and_Jackery_Partner_to_Bring_Solar_Power_to_Poolside_Living_Across_Europe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg