BE OPEN takes part in the 3rd International Sustainable Energy Conference 2024 in Austria

LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-organised by the Austria Institute for Sustainable Technologies, the UN Industrial Development Organization, and the Federal Ministry of Austria, the International Sustainable Energy Conference, ISEC 2024, a forum for research, business and energy policy, will take place for the third time on April 10 in Graz, Austria, with support from BE OPEN.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN

The focus of ISEC 2024 is on how we can achieve energy sovereignty within a time horizon dictated by climate change and defined by politics. Global solutions such as the transformation of our economic system towards a sustainable circular economy, the complete phase-out of fossil fuels, the implementation of sector coupling and energy storage systems as well as the smart electrification of the energy supply will be the focus of the presentations and discussions.

The conference programme consists of invited speakers from industry, science and politics as well as lectures and poster presentations by researchers from all continents. ISEC 2024 aims to inspire groundbreaking ideas for heat transformation in renewable energy systems and resource efficiency and facilitate a comprehensive exchange between research, industry, and energy policy.

In its turn, BE OPEN will use its participation in the conference to promote the results and ambition of the foundation's five-year-long SDG-themed student competition programme that has so far covered SDG12, SDG11, SDG2, SDG7, and SDG13. The programme aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina explains why the conference is so important for BE OPEN: "From Austria's recently prepared the 2030 Agenda National Review, and from what I personally observe since I started living here, it is clear see how much Austria is committed to implementing the 2030 Agenda and the UN SDGs both nationally and globally. Austria has been promoting the principles of sustainable development in their environmental, social and economic dimensions for decades. BE OPEN is honoured to be part of the agenda of the International Sustainable Energy Conference, and we are certain that our commitment to involve creative youth globally to developing and implementing solutions for the SDGs will be appreciated and supported."

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by the Austria-based philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina. BE OPEN was set up to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

