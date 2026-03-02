BE OPEN and Student Energy partner for the International Student Energy Summit in the heart of Amazonian Rainforest

LUGANO, Switzerland, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN is proud to have supported the International Student Energy Summit (SES), the world's biggest and most diverse youth energy event. From February 18 to 21, 2026, the Summit took place in Manaus, Brazil, in the heart of Amazonia, hosted by the Federal University of Amazonas.

BE OPEN and SES are united by the ambition to harness the power of youth-led change to impact communities worldwide. The event brings together young changemakers from across the globe to accelerate the just transition, and creates space for young leaders, industry experts, government officials, policymakers, and private sector representatives to share knowledge and collaborate on solutions to the critical energy issues affecting vulnerable communities worldwide.

BE OPEN invited and encouraged the delegates of the Summit to take part in the foundation's annual competition programme. Each year BE OPEN involves students and graduates worldwide into developing solutions that may help solve actual and urgent issues formulated by the United Nations SDGs. With six finalized competitions, and one ongoing, BE OPEN continuously supports and awards younger creatives for developing solutions aimed at contributing to how we can transform inadequate systems and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world.

BE OPEN's praise of the great work done by the Summit was voiced by the founder Elena Baturina: "We appreciate the acknowledgement by the fellow-thinkers of the Student Energy Summit. Over the seven editions of BE OPEN's SDGs-focused competition programme, sustainable energy solutions have infallibly been at the heart of the most promising submissions - no matter what sustainable goal they were designed to approach". She added that "equipping young people with the networks and skills to tackle real-world energy and climate challenges, motivating them to become leaders of the energy sector by offering them a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas is the best way forward."

BE OPEN and SES first collaborated in 2023, when 650 young people from over 100 countries gathered at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). Among the delegates of the Summit, there were four winners of BE OPEN's 2022/2023 competition Better Energy by Design, their attendance being part of their award.