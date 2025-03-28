BE OPEN debuts at the 4th annual Sustainability Week Asia conference

LUGANO, Switzerland, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, BE OPEN visited Thailand, as The Economist Group's signature sustainability summit returned to Bangkok for the fourth time. Sustainability Week Asia rounds off a series of global conferences - from Cape Town to New York - which bring together the world's foremost experts and industry leaders shaping the transition to a more sustainable future.

Opening with keynote addresses by high-ranking officials from Thailand's Prime Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Industry, this year's event welcomed more than 900 delegates from across Asia and beyond. It also marked BE OPEN's first time participating in this important summit to witness conversations about banks driving the ongoing green vehicle transition, providing subsidised financing options for green auto consumption; Asian manufacturers adapting to 'net zero' goals, the region's brightest architects revolutionising sustainable living, and many more.

The founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina focused on the value of the conference for the foundation: "We are happy to become part of the event that connects businesses, investors and innovators to achieve a more sustainable future. Annually for our sustainability competitions we collect hundreds of outstanding creative projects from young people all over the world, and do our best to promote them to the public and private sector. Educating and motivating young people to become leaders of sustainable change is the best way forward. That is why we keep trying to do more by offering them a platform for pitching, discussion and exchange of ideas boosting their confidence and helping them to see that they matter."

Since its inception, BE OPEN has tried to identify the evolving needs of the future, offering a platform for the enterprising young leaders of tomorrow to realise their potential as they work to design, create and innovate for the betterment of the planet. As BE OPEN believes in the power of human creativity to push the boundaries, it values such opportunities to share insights and derive inspiration from the cutting-edge developments taking shape in Asia.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative supported by Austria-based international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina.