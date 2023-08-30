BE OPEN awards the winner of BEOPEN Good Morning Open Call as a celebration of creativity

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of BEOPEN Good Morning, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The BEOPEN Good Morning open call was meant to celebrate all those things that help us wake up and get ready for the day – be it coffee in your favourite mug, making pancakes for the family, walking your pet, your morning stretch, the sunlight on your windowpane, capture those precious details and turn them into little stories of yourselves.

BE OPEN invited people all over the globe to join the open call and share those visuals in order to connect with people worldwide – no matter where we live or what we do, the sun comes up for all of us, and we could be amazed at how much we have in common or how much we can appreciate and relate to.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram. Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Kevin Sulca, a creator behind omdezarje_studio for the peaceful visual of an early high-rise morning in Toronto.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

