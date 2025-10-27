BDMS Wellness Clinic x Sri panwa Honored with Two Prestigious Awards by TAT

BDMS Wellness Clinic

27 Oct, 2025, 06:00 GMT

A Bold Step Toward Globalizing Thailand's Wellness Economy

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards 2025, a prestigious event celebrating excellence across the Thai tourism industry. The ceremony was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Siriwattana Phannawadee, who presented the awards to distinguished organizations. Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, was also in attendance to extend her congratulations to the winners. 

Among this year's honorees, BDMS Wellness Clinic x Sri panwa stood out with an impressive showing, securing two distinguished awards. The accolades were accepted by Mr. Songkran Issara, Chief Executive Officer of Charn Issara Development Public Company Limited; Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS); and Lalita Kongsiha, Assistant CEO – Group 6, BDMS, and Director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket. The collaboration received the Thailand Tourism Excellence Award in the Health & Wellness Tourism – Destination Spa & Wellness category, recognizing outstanding operators that uphold exceptional quality and international standards in health and wellness tourism. Additionally, they were awarded the Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award, which celebrates organizations demonstrating excellence in sustainable tourism management.

These accolades underscore the partnership's commitment to world-class wellness experiences and responsible, future-focused tourism development. The event took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, Bangkok, on September 27, 2025.

BDMS Wellness Clinic, Led by Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, Strengthens Wellness Ties Between Thailand and Saudi Arabia - "Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness"

Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company
