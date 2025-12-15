BDMS Wellness Clinic, Under the Leadership of "Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun," Strengthens Cross-Border Preventive Healthcare Cooperation to Propel Thailand Toward Global Wellness Hub Status in Muscat, Oman

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMS Wellness Clinic, led by Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), or Dr. Amp, continues to drive the organization's vision of building a "Healthier Society" on the global stage. Invited by the Royal Thai Embassy in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Virunhagarun spearheads the mission to expand preventive and holistic healthcare knowledge across the Middle East under the concept of Wellness Hub Thailand, reinforcing Thailand's position as a leader in world-class medical and wellness services for international communities.

image

The visit aims to strengthen health collaboration with the Sultanate of Oman and unlock the growing potential of Health & Wellness Tourism among Middle Eastern travelers. The region has shown a rising demand for preventive healthcare, enhanced quality of life, and integrated medical-wellness services — particularly among younger generations and families who prioritize balanced and sustainable living.

This key engagement took place at the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat, where Dr. Virunhagarun was warmly welcomed by H.E. Ms. Warunee Pan-krajang, Ambassador of Thailand to the Sultanate of Oman. Both sides exchanged insights on advancing healthcare development between the two nations. Discussions centered on strategic collaboration in world-class medical services, preventive and proactive healthcare models, wellness tourism, and raising service excellence across multiple dimensions.

The objectives of this visit also align with Oman's long-term national strategy, "Health Vision 2050," which aims to build a sustainable, equitable, and technology-driven public health system. The framework emphasizes strengthening medical capabilities, workforce development, and improving access to quality health services for people of all ages.

This engagement marks another significant milestone for BDMS Wellness Clinic as it accelerates Thailand's journey toward becoming a Global Wellness Hub. It reinforces the organization's commitment to elevating health and well-being worldwide through evidence-based preventive medicine, integrative wellness expertise, and innovative healthcare solutions that support better living for global communities.

For more details:

Website: https://www.bdmswellness.com/en

Facebook: Facebook.com/BDMSWellnessClinic

Instagram: @BDMSWellness

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845168/image.jpg