Battery Simulation Software Market worth $4.19 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Battery Simulation Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2025 to USD 4.19 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94545804

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2023–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By simulation type, battery type, end-use industry, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Companies covered Major vendors in the Battery Simulation Software Market include Ansys (US), Siemens (Germany), Altair Engineering (US), MathWorks (US), Dassault Systemes (France), AVL (Austria), ESI Group (France), Ricardo (UK), Intertek (UK), Hexagon (Sweden), Synopsys (US), COMSOL (US), dSPACE (Germany), Gamma Technologies (US), OpenCFD Ltd (UK), PyBaMM (US), Oorja (India), SimScale (Germany), TWAICE (Germany), Ionworks (US), Batemo (Germany), Maplesoft (Canada), FlexSim (US), Ridgetop (US), and ThermoAnalytics (US).

Technology trends continue to improve the market for battery simulation software. Launching new tools such as PNNL's EZBattery Model and Twaice's sodium-ion aging model allows battery designers to develop batteries more accurately in less time. This advancement is aided by strategic investments in Gamma Technologies by Insight Partners, which have enabled the development of multi-physics platforms such as GT-SUITE and GT-AutoLion. These techniques allow battery and car makers to estimate performance, safety, and deterioration better. Innovation and financial investment boost the simulation ecosystem, expand software capabilities, and extend its relevance across various battery applications.

The solid-state batteries segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period based.

Solid-state battery technology leads the battery modeling software market because of its prospect for next-generation energy storage applications. These batteries contain solid electrolytes, which provide higher energy density, safety, and quicker charging. However, their complicated behavior need comprehensive modeling for optimization. Engineers use simulation tools to build batteries that are safer and more efficient. As commercialization efforts ramp up, simulation-driven R&D is critical for advancing solid-state battery adoption and retaining their supremacy in the simulation software industry.

EV manufacturers will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers dominate the Battery Simulation Software Market due to their use of advanced modeling tools to optimize battery design, performance, and safety. These companies, including Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and Volkswagen, invest in simulation to ensure battery pack optimization and reliability in various conditions. As EV adoption grows globally, manufacturers are increasingly relying on simulation software to meet regulatory mandates quickly, resulting in safer and more efficient vehicles. This trend is expected to drive continued investment in battery simulation tools and promote their widespread adoption across the automotive sector.

Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is surging ahead of the rest of the world in terms of the growth of the Battery Simulation Software Market. This is due to significant government support, rapid development of EV vehicles, and technological innovation. The government in this region is making substantial investments toward clean energy programs and electric mobility, which is resulting in a significant uptick in demand for battery simulation tools to improve performance, safety, and manufacturing efficiency. The combination of artificial intelligence and the integration of quantum computers' capabilities allows battery design with greater precision and enhanced speed, enabling faster product development cycles with reduced cost. The region benefits significantly from active collaboration between academia and industry, sustaining new product development and innovations in battery chemistry and system integration. These factors together will allow the Asia Pacific region to become a significant development hub for simulation-based battery optimization and sustainable energy storage solutions.

Top Key Companies in Battery Simulation Software Market:

Ansys (US), Siemens (Germany), Altair Engineering (US), MathWorks (US), Dassault Systemes (France), AVL (Austria), ESI Group (France), Ricardo (UK), Intertek (UK), Hexagon (Sweden), Synopsys (US), COMSOL (US), dSPACE (Germany), Gamma Technologies (US), OpenCFD Ltd (UK), PyBaMM (US), Oorja (India), SimScale (Germany), TWAICE (Germany), Ionworks (US), Batemo (Germany), Maplesoft (Canada), FlexSim (US), Ridgetop (US), and ThermoAnalytics (US) are some of the key players and other players in the Battery Simulation Software Market.

