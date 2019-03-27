Batter and Breader Premixes Market to Reach $1.8 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 5.9% CAGR: AMR

Increase in demand for ready-to-cook meals and processed meat products among consumers, rise in adoption of fast food culture coupled with growth in number of fast food outlets and quick service restaurants all around the world have fueled the growth of global batter and breader premixes market

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a recent report, titled, "Batter and Breader Premixes Market by Product Type (Batter and Breader) and Application (Meat, Fish & Seafood, Poultry, and Vegetables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations. The key industry insights help the interested business owners and individuals understand the entire market. According to the report, the global batter and breader premixes market garnered $1.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for ready-to-cook meals and processed meat products among consumers, rise in adoption of fast food culture coupled with growth in number of fast food outlets and quick service restaurants all around the world have fueled the growth of the global batter and breader premixes market. On the other hand, volatile raw materials costs are anticipated to be the key restraint for the market growth during the forecast period. However, increase in adoption of healthy lifestyle has created multiple opportunities in the segment which, in turn, has augmented the demand for better-quality food products with added nutritional benefits among the consumers.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5210

Batter premixes to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By product type, the batter premixes segment accounted for more than three-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the use of batter in fried food to improve the organoleptic properties. Moreover, rise in the number of fast food and quick service restaurants has also led to the growth of this segment.

The meat segment to dominate during the forecast period

By application, the meat segment contributed to nearly two-fifth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its top status through the period, 2018–2025. Higher consumption of fried and packaged meat all around the world has spurred the growth of the segment.

North America to be dominant by 2025

Based on region, North America held more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the market. High consumption of fried and convenience foods in the region has accelerated the growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5210

Key players in the market

The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of the major market players, such as Ingredion Incorporated, Solina Group. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Bowman Ingredients, Coalescence LLC, Cargill Inc, McCormick & Company, Inc, Dutch Protein & Services B.V., and Newly Weds Food, Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Seafood Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Meat Substitute Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

+1-503-894-6022

+1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research