Base Editing Market Worth $549 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Editing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $270 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $549 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growing interest in gene editing technologies, including base editing, has attracted substantial funding and investment from both public and private sources. This financial support is crucial for research and development efforts, accelerating the commercialization of base editing technologies. However, ethical & safety concerns are the factors restraining market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Base Editing Market"

311 - Tables

41 - Figures

274 - Pages

Base Editing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $270 million Estimated Value by 2028 $549 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2028 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Type, Targeted Base, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing pipeline of gene therapy & regulatory approvals Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of rare diseases

The platform segment accounted for the largest share by product & service in the base editing market in 2022.

By product and service, the base editing market has been further categorized as products and services. The service segment is further categorized as gRNA design, cell line engineering, and other services. The product segment is further categorized as platform, kits & reagents, plasmids, and base editing libraries. Platform accounted for the largest share of the global base editing market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the factor that it offers integrated solutions that combine various elements required for the editing process, such as the base editor protein, guide RNA, and delivery mechanisms. This integration simplifies the workflow for researchers, as they can obtain a complete solution from a single source rather than assembling individual components.

The DNA base editing type segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Based on the type, the global base editing market is segmented into RNA base editing, and DNA base editing. In 2022, DNA base editing accounted for the largest share of the base editing market and the segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The prominence of this segment is mainly attributed to the factor that once a base is edited in the DNA, the change is more stable over time compared to RNA-based editing. RNA is typically transient in cells, and the edits made to RNA may not persist as long as those made to DNA.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the base editing market in 2022.

Based on end users, the base editing market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of the base editing market. One of the major factors driving the growth of this segment is that base editing enables precise modifications at the DNA or RNA level, allowing pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop targeted therapies for specific genetic diseases. This aligns with the industry's shift toward precision medicine, where treatments are tailored to the individual genetic makeup of patients.

The North American region catered for the largest share of the base editing market in 2022.

The base editing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The availability of funding, both public and private, plays a crucial role in the development and commercialization of advanced technologies. North America has a well-established infrastructure for funding research and development initiatives, providing financial support to companies working on base editing technologies.

Base Editing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing government funding and growing focus on genomic studies Increased applications of genomic research in pharmaceuticals Rising prevalence of rare diseases Increased precision, better safety, and reduced off-target effects

Restraints:

Ethical and safety concerns

Opportunities:

Increasing pipeline of gene therapy products and regulatory approvals

Challenge:

Lack of expertise to develop base editors with higher specificity

Key Market Players of Base Editing Industry:

Key players in the base editing market include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Revvity (US), Maravai LifeSciences (US), GenScript (China), Beam Therapeutics (US), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Cellectis (France), ElevateBio (US), Creative Biogene (US), Bio Palette Co., Ltd (Japan), Addgene (US), Synthego (US), Edigene, Inc. (China), Shape TX (US), Pairwise (US), ProQR Therapeutics (Netherlands), QI- Biodesign (China), KromaTiD, Inc. (US), and GenKOre. (South Korea).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10% and Middle East & Africa - 5%

Base Editing Market Recent Developments:

In May 2023 , Revvity entered into a license agreement with AstraZeneca for the technology underlying its Pin-point base editing system, a next-generation modular gene editing platform with a strong safety profile to support their creation of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

, Revvity entered into a license agreement with AstraZeneca for the technology underlying its Pin-point base editing system, a next-generation modular gene editing platform with a strong safety profile to support their creation of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases. In July 2022 , Beam Therapeutics entered a collaboration with Verve Therapeutics. Beam Tx granted Verve Tx a license toward an additional liver-mediated cardiovascular disease target.

, Beam Therapeutics entered a collaboration with Verve Therapeutics. Beam Tx granted Verve Tx a license toward an additional liver-mediated cardiovascular disease target. In February 2022 , Intellia Therapeutics acquired Rewrite Therapeutics; a private biotechnology company focused on advancing novel DNA writing technologies. This acquisition has expanded Intellia's industry-leading genome editing toolbox by adding a platform that is highly complementary to its existing CRISPR/Cas9 and base editing technologies.

Base Editing Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall base editing market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (the rising government funding and growth of genomics studies, increased applications of genomics in pharmaceuticals, rising prevalence of rare diseases, and increased precision & reduced off-target effects with base editing), restraints (ethical & safety concerns), opportunities (Increasing pipeline of gene therapy & regulatory approvals), and challenges (Challenges associated with off-target effects) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products in the base editing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the base editing market

Competitive Assessment: Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), Revvity (US), Maravai LifeSciences (US), GenScript ( China ), Beam Therapeutics (US), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Cellectis ( France ), ElevateBio (US), Creative Biogene (US), Bio Palette Co., Ltd ( Japan ), Addgene (US), Synthego (US), EdiGene, Inc. ( China ), Shape TX (US), Pairwise (US), ProQR Therapeutics ( Netherlands ), QI-Biodesign ( China ), KromaTiD, Inc. (US), GenKOre. ( South Korea ) and among others in the market.

