Bare Metal Cloud Market to Hit $52.66 Billion by 2033 at of CAGR 20.7% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bare metal cloud market size is projected to reach USD 52.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is on track for a dramatic expansion over the projected period, as enterprises increasingly demand dedicated, high-performance infrastructure to fuel next-generation workloads. The demand for bare metal cloud has evolved with the increasing adoption of IoT and big data. Rising demand for secure data storage and advances in cloud technology are prompting businesses to shift from traditional hosting to bare metal cloud, which offers superior performance, data security, efficient service delivery, and standardized hardware infrastructure.

Organizations are shifting towards hybrid cloud architectures that combine the scalability of public cloud services with the raw, non-virtualized performance of bare metal infrastructure. This dual-mode approach supports compute-intensive, latency-sensitive and mission-critical use-cases by providing dedicated hardware environments.

AI training, deep learning, and analytics workloads are key catalysts in this market's expansion. As enterprises generate vast data volumes from connected devices and IoT endpoints, bare metal cloud platforms are being positioned closer to data sources to minimize latency and bandwidth costs. This has accelerated the adoption of edge-based bare metal deployments, enabling real-time analytics and faster decision-making across distributed networks.

Leading players in the bare metal cloud ecosystem are investing in automation, orchestration compatibility, and GPU-powered nodes to cater to AI-driven workloads. Partnerships between infrastructure providers and AI software companies are reshaping the market, offering integrated stacks optimized for model training and inference at scale. For instance, in April 2025, OpenMetal launched dedicated bare-metal GPU servers and clusters featuring NVIDIA H100 and A100 GPUs, available as standalone nodes or as clusters for AI, ML and high-performance computing workloads.

Bare Metal Cloud Market Report Highlights:

Based on type, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 62.0%. This large share is attributed to the significant rise in the hybrid strategies adopted by large and small enterprises for combining scalability of public clouds with the management and performance of bare metal servers.

In terms of organization size, the large enterprise segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to their increasing reliance on high performance infrastructure for managing compute-intensive workloads such as AI, ML, and real-time financial transactions.

In terms of end use, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, robotics, digital twins, and IoT by the manufacturing sector.

North America was the leading market in 2024. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for dedicated servers for minimizing latency, increase in IoT applications, and surge in investments in IoT, big data, and social media.

Bare Metal Cloud Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the bare metal cloud market based on type, organization size, end use, and region:

Bare Metal Cloud Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Hardware

Bare Metal Compute



Bare Metal Network



Bare Metal Storage

Services

Integration & Migration



Consulting & Assessment



Maintenance Services

Bare Metal Cloud Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

SMEs

Large enterprises

Bare Metal Cloud Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Government

Advertising

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Bare Metal Cloud Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Bare Metal Cloud Market

DataBank, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Bigstep

Equiix Metal

Hivelocity, Inc

Hetzner Online GmbH

HorizonIQ

Linode, LLC

Lumen Technologies

OVH SAS

Oracle Corporation

phoenixNAP

Scaleway SAS

Vapor IO

Zenlayer

