Bank Alfalah & ACE Money Transfer - Delivering Promises While Leading the Way Forward

MANCHESTER, England, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two giant corporations, Bank Alfalah and ACE Money Transfer have teamed up to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis to bring happiness, hope, and joy instantly to their loved ones in Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis living in the UK, Europe, & Australia can now instantly send remittances back home with the tap of a button. It also enables the users to win amazing prizes, for both the receiver and the remitter.

For the curious, here are the details of the prizes:

Bumper Prize –20 tola of gold (x3 winners) Secondary Prize- 5 tola of gold bars/ biscuits (x6 winners) Runner-up Prizes – the trendy iPhone 12 PRO - 128 GB (x12 winners)

Promotion is valid till 30th June 2021

All transactions conducted from March 24 till June 30, 2021, will automatically qualify for entries into the weekly draws. The weekly draws will be held at the ACE Headquarters in the UK, and all winners will be notified.

Additionally, the two conglomerates are working towards strengthening the economy of Pakistan by helping Overseas Pakistanis pump much-needed foreign exchange into the country. As a result, families and loved ones can expect hassle-free delivery of funds as per their preference, cash, account, or wallet deposit.

Remittances serve as a lifeline for any nation, and Pakistan is currently facing an influx due to the government's policies and support. ACE and Bank Alfalah have envisioned a Pakistan with a strong economy, and with the services both have to offer, it may well be around the corner.

Pakistanis living aboard have commonly complained about not having adequate remittance services that would allow them to send funds back home instantly. Therefore, the ACE & Bank Alfalah partnership will help millions of Pakistanis who look forward to enable their loved ones to meet their financial obligations.

ACE Money Transfer is a global remittances service provider headquartered in the UK, operating worldwide. Bank Alfalah is a trusted, prominent bank with over 700 branches in over 200 cities across Pakistan, with an international presence in the Middle-East and Gulf countries.

