ACE Money Transfer and bKash Announce Ramadan Incentives for UK Bangladeshi Sending Money Home

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Money Transfer and bKash have announced a Ramadan initiative offering weekly incentives for UK-based Bangladeshis sending money to Bangladesh through ACE Money Transfer. During the campaign period, eligible senders transferring funds directly to bKash wallets will be automatically included in weekly draws, recognising customers using ACE Money Transfer to transfer funds during Ramadan.

ACE Money Transfer Partners with bKash

The initiative is focused on customers in the UK who send money to Bangladesh and use ACE Money Transfer for direct wallet transfers. By transferring funds directly to bKash wallets, recipients in Bangladesh can access money instantly through their mobile phones, without requiring physical collection. This ensures funds are delivered securely and are immediately available for use.

The Ramadan campaign will run throughout the holy month and applies to eligible transfers made from the UK to Bangladesh using ACE Money Transfer . The initiative reflects ACE Money Transfer's continued focus on delivering a consistent transfer experience for customers using the UK - Bangladesh corridor.

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, said:

"This initiative reflects our continued focus on delivering a dependable remittance experience for our customers in the UK sending money to Bangladesh. By enabling direct transfers to bKash wallets, ACE Money Transfer ensures funds are delivered securely and without delay. Providing a consistent and efficient transfer service remains central to our role."

Transfers sent through ACE Money Transfer are delivered directly into recipients' bKash wallets, ensuring immediate access to funds across Bangladesh's extensive digital financial ecosystem.

Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, said, "bKash is committed on ensuring that remittance funds sent from overseas are received securely and are instantly accessible to customers bKash wallet across Bangladesh. Transfers from the UK through ACE Money Transfer are delivered directly to bKash wallets through our partner bank network in Bangladesh, allowing recipients to access funds without delay. This Ramadan initiative reflects our continued commitment to maintaining a fast, reliable and seamless digital remittance experience."

ACE Money Transfer continues to provide international remittance services across multiple corridors, enabling customers to send funds directly to bank accounts and mobile wallets worldwide.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Since 2002, it has grown into a trusted name for millions of customers worldwide, enabling people to send money securely, quickly, and at low cost to support their families and communities back home.

The company operates under strong regulatory oversight, authorised as a Payment Institution by the FCA in the UK, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland, regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), registered with AUSTRAC in Australia and regulated by Fintrac Canada. With operations spanning dozens of sending countries and over a hundred receiving destinations, ACE continues to expand its global reach while keeping customer convenience, transparency, and innovation at the heart of its services.

About bKash Limited

Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US-based Money in Motion LLC, International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group, Gates Foundation, Ant International, and SoftBank, operates under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank.

Financial inclusion is in the DNA of bKash augmented by technological innovation drive & keeping compliance in all its dealings. Over the years, bKash has built a robust network of more than 350,000 agents & 900,000 merchants across the nation. bKash integrated with banks, financial institutions, service providers, international MTOs to strengthen the cashless digital financial ecosystem of the nation. As a result, bKash is now a trusted financial platform with a customer base of over 82 million.

