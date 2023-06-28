Bamboo Airways adopts IBS Software's next-gen iFly Loyalty platform to modernize its fast-growing loyalty program

By upgrading its proprietary Bamboo Club, the Vietnamese aviation disruptor will deliver an improved customer experience for over 1.6 million frequent flyers

HANOI, Vietnam, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Airways , the private Vietnamese airline aiming to provide world-class services, has selected IBS Software to modernize its loyalty program and provide a superior experience to over 1.6 million Bamboo Club members.

Bamboo Airways adopts IBS Software's iFly Loyalty platform

Bamboo Airways, which has carried nearly 20 million passengers since commencing operations in 2019, has worked closely with IBS Software since launch, to power its loyalty management platform as the company continues its focus on creating a 5-star customer experience. With the skyrocketing growth of its Bamboo Club member base by an average of 150% in the last two years, the airline has made its mark in the Vietnamese travel market. Bamboo Airways now connects each of the 22 airports across the country and the airline is also actively expanding beyond its domestic network to international regions including Europe, Asia and Australia.

Loyalty programs became critically important during the pandemic, enabling many airlines to secure lifeline funding and alternative revenue streams. The need to invest and deploy next-generation loyalty programs supported by modern technology platforms such as iFly Loyalty has become a priority for many airlines since 2020.

The recent upgrade to iFly Loyalty enables Bamboo Airways to improve engagement with members and introduce two-factor authentication, along with faster integration options with third-party partners to transform the Bamboo Club into a true lifestyle program. Now, with the cloud-native and dynamically scalable solution in place, the airline can benefit from more efficient innovation, achieve deeper member engagement, and ensure business and revenue growth, as well as operational cost-efficiencies.

In turn, this will create a differentiated customer experience for Bamboo Club members in the highly competitive Vietnamese travel market, by allowing them to tailor and personalize the benefits they value.

"Our continued partnership with IBS Software is a crucial factor to gear up our digital transformation process. IBS is a trusted partner that understands not only our business challenges but also the needs of our loyal customers. The IBS next-gen iFly Loyalty solution enables us to deliver an innovative loyalty program that aims to delight our Bamboo Club members and provide them with excellent customer experiences," said Mrs. Nghiem Thi Hoa, Head of Bamboo Club at Bamboo Airways.

"We are delighted to continue partnering with Bamboo Airlines as it establishes its strong position within the global airline industry. We believe that by choosing our solution the company will be able to enter the next stage of its growth and achieve the next level of customer excellence,'' said Marcus Puffer, Head of Loyalty Management Solutions at IBS Software.

About Bamboo Airways

Established in 2017, Bamboo Airways is the first Vietnamese private airline aiming to bring international services with a sense of hospitality, thoroughness, and dedication on every flight. We currently operate an expansive domestic network to 22 out of 22 airports in Vietnam while constantly expanding our international presence to continental gateways in Asia, Australia, Europe, and other continents in the future.

Bamboo Airways has maintained the leading on-time performance in Vietnamese aviation since its founding. Bamboo Airways was honored as The Airline with the Best Service in Vietnam, The Favorite Carrier of Golfers in Vietnam, The Best Cabin Crew in Asia, the Most Improved Airline in Asia, ranking 15th among the World's Best Regional Airlines, and second among Asia's Best Regional Airlines.

For more information, please visit https://www.bambooairways.com/

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries.

Aviation Industry:

IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management.

Hospitality Industry:

IBS Software runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels.

Tour & Cruise Industry:

IBS Software's platform provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions.

Energy & Resources Industry:

IBS Software's solutions cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management.

Digital Transformation:

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence.

IBS Software operates from 16 offices across the world. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

