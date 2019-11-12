Bag on Valve Products Market Size Worth $9.55 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bag on valve products market size is expected to reach USD 9.55 billion by 2025, registering a 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for personal care, household care pharmaceutical, and other products coupled with advanced packaging offered by the product is likely to benefit the industry growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The bag on valve products in pharmaceutical sector accounted for a share of 37.9% in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to wide range of applications in products such as nasal spray, wound cleaners, among others

The food & beverage application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2,295.9 million in 2025 owing to widespread adoption of the product drive by ease in dispensing

Asia-Pacific bag on valve products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rapid expansion of the manufacturing sector coupled with increased spending power of the consumers in the region

The technological advancements in North America coupled with the demand for convenient packaging solutions is anticipated to benefit the regional market growth which is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period

Market participants across the globe have increased their R&D spending in order to develop highly efficient products for various applications in a bid to facilitate product adoption by the consumer industries

Read 82 page research report with ToC on "Bag On Valve Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Personal Care, Household Care, Pharmaceutical, and Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bag-on-valve-products-market

Factors such as changing lifestyle, growing disposable incomes are likely to boost the demand for personal care products including deodorants, liquid soap & shampoo, hair gels & shaving, and cosmetics. In addition, the demand for advanced packaging solutions and minimum product wastage is projected to propel the market.

The bag on valve packaging offers superior benefits such as benefits such minimum product wastage, ease in usage and convenience in carrying. In addition, the bag on valve packaging technology helps in achieving a zero amount of product contamination, which is likely to stimulate the demand for the products leading to growth over the next seven years.

The introduction of fully recyclable bag on valve products augments their demand in various application segments including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive and industrial. Limited requirement of aerosol propellants in the aforementioned packaging is expected to fuel the substitution of conventional aerosols which in turn is expected to fuel growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bag on valve products market on the basis of application, and region:

Bag On Valve Products Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Personal Care



Liquid Soap & Shampoo





Hair Gels & Shaving Products





Cosmetic Products



Household Care



Household Cleaner





Insecticides





Air Fresheners





Others



Pharmaceutical



Nasal Sprays





Wound Cleaners





Others



Food & Beverage



Whipped Cream





Toppings & Dressings





Others



Automotive & Industrial



Waxes





Cleaning Products





Others

Bag On Valve Products Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.