B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global B2B sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are proactively participating in sporting and fitness activities as there has been a rise in the inclination to pursue a healthy and physically fit lifestyle amongst them. The surge in the number of gyms and fitness centers globally is supporting fitness goals of their members. The rising awareness of the importance of nutrition-based products is a key factor driving the market. Moreover, the fitness centers and gyms endorse sports nutrition products, thereby propelling market growth. Advancements in online business platforms are enhancing the accessibility and availability of products, globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing inclination towards healthier lifestyles, rising number of fitness and health centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure

The recovery segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing health consciousness and consumption of sports nutrition products for muscle growth and recovery

The gyms segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the surge in the number of gyms and fitness centers worldwide

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increased disposable income, rising number of gyms, and the presence of major key players

Read 134 page research report with ToC on "B2B Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Weight Management, Immunity Enhancement, Strength Training), By Distribution Channel (Fitness Studio, Gyms), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/business-to-business-sports-nutrition-market

Globalization has led to rapid change the lifestyle patterns, which has changed dietary habits. This, in turn, has led to nourishment deficiencies and an increased prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and obesity. Rising health awareness and shift in mentality from curative care to preventive care amongst consumers are boosting demand for sports supplements and products. Consumers are focusing on self-care and are meticulously tracking their nutrition and health status. Globally, people are getting concerned about their personal health and are readily adopting an active lifestyle. As per the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association estimates, the number of health club members witnessed an incremental growth from 58.0 million in 2010 to 73.6 million in 2019.

Lastly, key players are increasingly investing in the development of new innovative products to upgrade their product portfolios. Companies are catering to the rising demand for organic and plant-based nutritional products, which is eventually contributing to development. For instance, Clif Bar and Company in February 2021 launched their Luna bars product portfolio with probiotics to promote digestive health and to serve as a healthy meal replacement option. Similarly, in July 2019 Herbalife Nutrition launched Herbalife 24- BCAAs to provide quick recovery and to enhance performance.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global B2B sports nutrition market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Endurance



Strength Training



Muscle Growth



Recovery



Energy



Weight Management



Immunity Enhancement



Cognitive Repairment

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Gyms



Fitness Studio



Sports Academies

Business-to-Business Sports Nutrition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





France





Germany





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Business-to-Business (B2B) Sports Nutrition Market

Glanbia Plc.



Abbott



PepsiCo



General Nutrition Centers, Inc.



The Bountiful Company



Clif Bar & Company

& Company

Science in Sport



The Hut Group



Cardiff B2B Sports Nutrition Limited

B2B Sports Nutrition Limited

Iovate Health Science



MUSCLEPHARM



Post Holdings, Inc.



Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Sports Nutrition Market – The global sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028. North America Sports Nutrition Market – The North America sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2021 to 2027.

sports nutrition market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2021 to 2027. Sports Supplement Market – The global T-cell therapy market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.