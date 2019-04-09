AXA Insurance Thailand Deploys Vymo as Part of its Sales Transformation Program

The team within AXA Thailand consists of Agency Managers who are responsible for ongoing engagement with their mapped channel partners to directly impact revenue growth. With Vymo's intelligence and automation capabilities, AXA sales team can –

Get 360° visibility into agents and brokers engagement activities,

Correlate sales activities to revenue impact, and

Intelligently schedule upcoming engagement activities.

Speaking on the partnership, Claude Seigne, CEO of AXA General Insurance Thailand, says: "At AXA our aim is to empower people to live a better life. We believe that Vymo's mobile and intelligence capabilities will drive immense value in our sales channels and help us serve our customers better in this digital age."

Anurag Srivastava, VP-APAC, Vymo, says, "Our partnership will deliver on Vymo's value proposition to transform Financial Services field sales by deploying a mobile-first sales productivity solution. We have seen wide-scale adoption across sales teams in South-East Asia and we'll continue to deliver value to our clients and help their sales teams do more."

Vymo's Progress in South East Asia

Since announcing its expansion into APAC last year, Vymo has grown tremendously in the region.

Vymo was selected to accelerate digital adoption at Thailand's largest bank, Bangkok Bank ( https://goo.gl/gCfTFT )

largest bank, Bangkok Bank ( ) Vymo won the Zurich Innovation World Championship - Asia & has since been deployed in Zurich Indonesia ( https://goo.gl/8AH29t )

& has since been deployed in Zurich Indonesia ( ) Vymo was chosen as the best fintech startup by Plug & Play, Singapore and is selected to present in Plug & Play, Japan , in April this year. ( https://goo.gl/2tXvFi )

About AXA Thailand

AXA Insurance PCL was established in Thailand in July 1998 and AXA Group is the largest shareholder of the company. AXA Insurance has been expanding steadily over the year with a nationwide presence in Thailand and 19 branch offices. More information on AXA can be found at www.axa.co.th .

About Vymo

Vymo transforms the Sales experience of leading insurance and financial institutions across the world through mobility and intelligence. Funded by Sequoia Capital and recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales, Vymo is used by over 75,000 sales reps in Global Enterprises such as FE Credit, Allianz, Generali, HDFC Bank, VP Bank, and Zurich.

