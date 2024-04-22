Award-winning Luxury Unveiled: Regent Hong Kong Garners Accolades on Travel & Leisure's Illustrious 2024 It List - The Best New City Hotels of 2023

HONG KONG, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong, a beacon of sophistication and contemporary refinement, proudly announces its remarkable achievement as one of the best new city hotels of 2023 according to the Travel + Leisure 2024 It List.

Travel & Leisure's annual It List showcases the crème de la crème of the global hospitality industry, highlighting the finest new and renovated properties and cruise ships that have made an indelible impression on its discerning editors and contributors. After meticulous evaluation and deliberation, the list was narrowed down to a select 100, each personally vetted by Travel & Leisure; and Regent Hong Kong has emerged as one of the exceptional establishments, embodying the pinnacle of modern luxury and understated elegance.

Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong, expressed his gratitude, "This prestigious recognition is a testament to Regent Hong Kong's unwavering commitment to excellence, attention to detail and to creating extraordinary experiences for our discerning guests. From serene accommodations to world-class amenities, Regent Hong Kong offers an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication, setting the stage for unforgettable memories."

"On behalf of our entire team at Regent Hong Kong, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Travel & Leisure for recognising the exceptional luxury hospitality experience that Regent Hong Kong offers. This accolade serves as a resounding affirmation of our team's dedication to creating extraordinary moments that become lasting impressions".

Please click here to download high-resolution images: https://www.flickr.com/photos/regenthongkong/albums/

Regent Hong Kong

Following a total transformation, Regent Hong Kong is reimagined as a majestic haven on Victoria Harbour with a serene aesthetic by Hong Kong-born design visionary Chi Wing Lo. Its 497 rooms (including 129 suites) are envisioned as Personal Havens of tranquillity with personalised service on your terms by Regent Experience Agents. Discover decadent dining at six celebrated restaurants and bars with mesmerising harbourviews. Regent Club is an exclusive luxury residential retreat for guests reserving selected suite and room categories. For bespoke events, there are ten versatile harbourview function rooms and an iconic white marble staircase leading to the large pillarless ballroom.

