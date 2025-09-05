Award-Winning AquaSense 2 Series Takes Center Stage at IFA 2025 with Beatbot

News provided by

Beatbot

05 Sep, 2025, 13:00 GMT

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge pool cleaning technology, today announced its showcase of the AquaSense 2 Series at IFA 2025, held in Berlin from September 5–9. Visitors can explore the full AquaSense 2 Series at the Beatbot booth in Hall 9, Stand 138.

Ahead of the event, the series has already earned global recognition: the AquaSense 2 Ultra received the Techlicious IFA 2025 Editor's Choice Award, while both the Ultra and the Pro were named the 2025 IFA Innovation Honoree Award in the Smart Home Category.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Award-Winning AquaSense 2 Series Takes Center Stage at IFA 2025 with Beatbot

AquaSense 2 Series: Intelligent, Effortless, and Sustainable Pool Care
The AquaSense 2 Series, comprising the Ultra, Pro, and standard models, represents the next generation of AI-powered pool robots. Designed with a focus on performance, simplicity, and sustainability, the series integrates advanced navigation, multi-surface cleaning, and water clarification technology into a sleek, consumer-friendly line. Whether it's the flagship AquaSense 2 Ultra with cutting-edge AI, the versatile AquaSense 2 Pro, or the reliable AquaSense 2, each model embodies Beatbot's mission to make pool care effortless and intelligent for every household.

Amphibious RoboTurtle: Protecting Water and Wildlife
Alongside AquaSense 2 series, Beatbot also showcases the Amphibious RoboTurtle, designed for environmental monitoring and water management. Equipped with adaptive perception, bionic turtle-inspired mobility, solar-powered efficiency, and AI cameras, it helps track critical conditions such as oil spills, ecosystem damage, and endangered species. Compact yet powerful, it offers a sustainable solution for NGOs or researchers working to preserve aquatic ecosystems.

"IFA provides the ideal platform to demonstrate how the AquaSense 2 Series is revolutionizing pool care," said York Guo, GM for Europe at Beatbot. "From advanced AI capabilities to eco-friendly operation, the series shows how pool maintenance can evolve into a seamless, worry-free experience."

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (60% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 260+ patents (150+ for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools—elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765446/Award_Winning_AquaSense_2_Series_Takes_Center_Stage_at_IFA_2025_with_Beatbot.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/5493590/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg

Also from this source

Beatbot and Jackery Partner to Bring Solar Power to Poolside Living Across Europe

Beatbot and Jackery Partner to Bring Solar Power to Poolside Living Across Europe

Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jackery, the global leader in...
Beatbot Announces Prime Day Deals on Award-Winning AquaSense 2 Pool Cleaning Robots

Beatbot Announces Prime Day Deals on Award-Winning AquaSense 2 Pool Cleaning Robots

Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is thrilled to announce exclusive Prime Day deals on its best-selling...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Retail

Retail

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics