Global real estate services firm to implement intuitive property management and financial platforms to enhance service delivery and asset management in the United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avison Young, a leading global real estate services firm, is set to transform its real estate operations in the United Arab Emirates through the adoption of Yardi's cloud based, real estate solutions. The firm delivers a full spectrum of commercial and residential real estate services to clients, both asset owners as well as occupiers, including property and asset management, transaction management, valuation and strategic real estate advisory.

Avison Young UAE to Streamline Asset Management Operations with Yardi Cloud Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Yardi® will assist Avison Young in delivering enhanced value to both clients and tenants by streamlining lease administration tasks, automating maintenance work orders, and improving accounting, billing, and reporting processes. Yardi's self-service portal and app will also enable tenants to log maintenance requests and view invoices, while giving Avison Young staff the tools to efficiently manage lease agreements and sales data online.

"Our decision to implement Yardi's advanced asset management solutions will revolutionise the way our clients interact with us and support our regional growth in providing property and asset management aligned with local expertise in accordance with international best practices," said Simon Townsend, CEO for Avison Young. "These tools will not only allow us to seamlessly manage mixed-use properties, providing clients with unmatched efficiency and accessibility but it will streamline all our processes transparency, providing an enhanced level of governance and performance for our clients and their tenants."

"By leveraging Yardi's cloud-based solutions, Avison Young will enhance its operational agility, provide superior service to occupiers and investors, and to empower their clients and customers with tools they need to make informed decisions, this platform is a significant step in that direction," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are thrilled to support their transformation and long-term growth goals."

About Avison Young

Avison Young is a professional real estate advisory firm founded in Canada in 1978, with over 5,000 professionals across more than 100 offices in over 20 countries. The company offers a wide range of real estate services, including property and asset management, valuation and consulting, research and advisory, transaction advisory, facilities management, and capital market services at local, regional, and international levels. Its UAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi is home to around 50 professionals who provide services to a diverse clientele, including government entities, financial institutions, and private clients throughout the UAE and the broader region. Avison Young manages over 283 million square feet of real estate globally, including more than 5 million square feet in the UAE. For more information, visit avisonyoung.ae.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

