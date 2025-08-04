(AVAS) Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Experiences 11.6% Growth Owing to Regulatory Mandates & Safety Norms | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) market is observing significant Growth owing to regulatory mandates & safety norms and rising electric vehicle (EV) sales.

The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) market is expected to reach US$3.76 billion by 2031 from US$1.69 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Because electric and hybrid vehicles must have pedestrian warning noises in more than 50 countries, the market for acoustic vehicle alerting systems, or AVAS, is growing quickly worldwide.

With yearly sales of electric vehicles exceeding 10 million, AVAS adoption is increasingly commonplace to guarantee pedestrian safety, especially for those who are blind or visually impaired. Sound alerts that can be customized and adjusted to the environment and speed of the vehicle are made possible by technological improvements. Because of rising EV adoption and urbanization, demand is highest in the Asia-Pacific area. The market is growing due to increasing laws about commercial and two-wheeler segments and rising awareness of pedestrian safety.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of AVAS market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) is applicable in many applications and is expected to register strength in the coming years.

Overview of AVAS Market Report Findings

Regulatory Mandates & Safety Norms: Since governments worldwide require electric and hybrid vehicles to install Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems, regulatory requirements and safety standards drive the global AVAS market.

These rules are intended to address the safety issue raised by EVs' silent operation, which can endanger pedestrians, particularly those who are blind or visually impaired. Authorities in countries such as the US, China , Japan , and the EU have established regulations requiring AVAS installation at low speeds. Adherence to these safety regulations guarantees that automakers include AVAS, increasing consumer demand and propelling advancements in sound alert technology. Expansion Beyond Passenger Vehicles: By extending its use to commercial vehicles, buses, lorries, and two-wheelers, expansion beyond passenger cars opens up substantial prospects in the AVAS market. Adoption of AVAS is fueled by the growing demand for cycling and pedestrian safety as electric and hybrid technologies gain traction in these markets. Safety problems are raised because commercial vehicles frequently operate in crowded metropolitan settings where pedestrian contact is common.

Furthermore, regulatory agencies are beginning to apply AVAS requirements to different vehicle types to open up new markets. This diversification increases product demand and promotes Growth in some transportation industries outside of typical passenger cars by enabling manufacturers to develop customized AVAS solutions for various vehicle types. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

AVAS Market Segmentation

Based on the propulsion, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HCV).

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle.

Based on the mounting position, the market is segmented into separated, integrated.

The acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) market include Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Vitesco Technologies, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Gentex Corporation, Denso Corporation, Valeo, Faurecia, and Continental Engineering Services.

Trending Topics: Advancements in Sound Technology, smart city infrastructure, among others.

Global Headlines on Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market:

" Brose develops acoustic warning system for electrified vehicles "

" Toyota Innova Hycross gets Acoustic Vehicle Alert System"

" Vision Australia commends federal government's move to mandate the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System for electric vehicles "

Conclusion

The global AVAS market is poised for strong Growth, driven by increasing adoption of electric vehicles and stringent safety regulations worldwide. As quiet EVs become more common, AVAS technology is critical in protecting pedestrians, especially the visually impaired, by providing essential audible alerts. Innovations in adaptive sound systems and expanding applications beyond passenger cars into commercial and two-wheeler segments offer promising opportunities. With regulatory bodies continuously updating standards and automakers prioritizing pedestrian safety, the AVAS market will see ongoing technological advancements and broader implementation, making it a vital component of the evolving automotive ecosystem.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

