Autotransfusion Systems Market Worth $505 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Autotransfusion Systems Market by Type (Autotransfusion Products & Accessories) and Application (Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Autotransfusion Systems Market is projected to reach USD 505 million by 2024 from USD 395 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Autotransfusion products, by type, accounted for the largest share of the autotransfusion systems market, in 2019.

On the basis of type, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into autotransfusion products & accessories. The autotransfusion products segment accounted for the largest share of the autotransfusion systems market in 2019. Autotransfusion products are associated with a number of advantages, which are expected to boost its adoption in the coming years. These components prevent the transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients, and they also provide more compatible blood in comparison to autologous blood transfusions. These advantages are likely to increase the demand for autotransfusion products during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141903480

The cardiac surgeries segment, by application, is expected to register the highest growth rate in the autotransfusion systems market during the forecast period in 2019.

On the basis of application, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures. The cardiac surgeries segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases and recommendations for autologous transfusion (by entities such as the WHO) during cardiac surgeries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autotransfusion Systems Market"

65 – Tables

29 – Figures

115 – Pages

North America, by region, held the largest share of the autotransfusion systems market in 2019.

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the high and growing prevalence of target health conditions (cardiovascular, orthopedic, and trauma cases), increasing number of major transplant procedures, scarcity of allogenic blood, preference for autologous blood (due to its advantages), and the strong presence of key market players in the region.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=80546246

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), and Haemonetics Corporation (US) are some of the major players operating in the North American market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Device Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Blood Collection Market by Product (Serum Tube, Plasma Tube, EDTA, Heparin, Coagulation, Glucose, Needle, Lancet, ESR, Syringe, Blood Bag), Method (Manual, Automated), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank Center, Academics, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2022

Apheresis Market by Product (Plasma & Component Separator, Hemoperfusion, Disposable), Procedure (Therapeutic, Photopheresis, Donor), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology (Centrifuge, Membrane Separation) - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/autotransfusion-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/autotransfusion-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets