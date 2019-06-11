Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market to Garner $1.38 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
11 Jun, 2019, 13:01 BST
Rapid technological advancements in the autotransfusion system, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and increasing adoption of autotransfusion systems are estimated the propel the growth of the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market
PORTLAND, Oregon, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market by Product Type (Devices and Consumables) and End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market accounted for $864.75 million in 2018 and projected for $1.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Technological advancements in the autotransfusion system and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases have boosted the growth of the global autotransfusion devices and consumables market. However, lack of skilled technicians for handling the autotransfusion system hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increasing adoption of autotransfusion system is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Devices segment to dominate the market
The devices segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market, owing to higher cost of autotransfusion devices and its maintenance. However, the consumables segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period as it can be used only once during a surgery.
Ambulatory surgical centers segment to manifest the fastest growth by 2026
The ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% through 2026, owing to its better offerings and round the clock presence throughout the week and immediate care along with affordability. However, hospitals segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting more than two-thirds of the market.
North America region to held lion's share
The market across the North America region dominated the market in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market, owing to high purchasing power and better healthcare facilities coupled with rise in adoption rate of autotransfusion systems and prevalence of cardiac diseases. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large untapped opportunities in this region.
Major market players
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as Becton, Haemonetics, Brightwake, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Getinge AB, LivaNova, Medtronic, Advancis Surgical and Stryker.
