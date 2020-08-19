Autosamplers Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autosamplers market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing number of research studies and rising demand for chromatography in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the increasing usage of automation in the laboratories, is boosting the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on the product, the autosampler systems dominated the market with a global share of 63.6% in 2019. This is attributed to their benefits such as better reproducibility and high accuracy with minimum errors in sampling

The liquid product segment is the fastest-growing segment due to its increasing demand in the number of samples

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with a share of 34.9% in 2019 owing to the increasing usage of automation instruments in laboratories

North America held the maximum revenue share of 39.9% in the market in 2019. This is due to the technological advancements and availability of a skilled workforce in the region to handle chromatography instruments.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Autosamplers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Systems, Accessories), By End-use (CROs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027''

Laboratories have emerged as multipurpose research facilities in which different types of testing mechanisms, research analogies, and novel developments are being carried out. The number of test samples is increasing and therefore the demand to run large sample batches is steadily growing. This has also led to an increase in the demand for automation products in various labs.

The rapid adoption of autosamplers attached to analytical systems has led to an increase in lab productivity. The analytical chemists can now produce high-quality data without being present in the lab, continuously. The device provides better reproducibility, high accuracy, and also minimizes error in sampling. It also has the capacity to house the multiple numbers of sample vials in each sequence and hence making it convenient to run various samples that require similar analysis conditions.

Also, to speed up the R&D in areas such as pharmacokinetics, it has become increasingly necessary to analyze a large number of samples at high speed and high precision. Hence, Shimadzu Corporation developed Nexera MP Ultra High Performance Liquid Chromatograph utilizing the SIL-30ACMP Multiplate Autosampler. It achieves an ultrafast injection performance enabling a maximum of 2304 samples to be analyzed continuously.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the region, which, in turn, is driving demand for advanced medical devices in the region.

List of Key Players of Autosamplers Market

IQVIA



ICON Plc



Charles River Chemical industries



Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.