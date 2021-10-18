Automotive Semiconductor Market Size Worth $63.92 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive semiconductor market size is expected to reach USD 63.92 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing focus on vehicle safety systems and a significant increase in the adoption of engine control units (ECUs) in modern automobiles are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive semiconductors. Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT are expected to play an instrumental role in increasing the demand for automotive semiconductors. Additionally, electric vehicles and all levels of assisted driving technologies are expected to create considerable growth opportunities over the next eight years.

Key Insights & Findings:

In 2020, the others component segment, which includes analog ICs and logic ICs, accounted for the highest share as logic ICs are widely used in navigation and infotainment systems

In terms of vehicle type, passenger vehicle emerged as the dominant segment in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period

The telematics and infotainment segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of more than 9.0% over the forecast period and is anticipated to hold a dominant share by the end of the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market emerged as the dominant region in 2020 and is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Read 101 page market research report, "Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Processor, Sensor, Memory), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research.

Electrification in the automotive industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising need to reduce carbon emissions. Having realized the importance of electric vehicle business opportunities, several manufacturers are increasingly investing in smart technologies, electronics, and safety systems. Such components of electric vehicles comprise semiconductors equipped with advanced technologies to improve the functionalities of smart electronics. For instance, the application of shock sensors, MEMS accelerometers, MEMS gyroscopes, inertial sensors, tilt sensors, and MEMS microphones for roll over detection, electronic braking, dynamic head lighting, inertial navigation, and airbag safety systems. Hence, as the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles increases, the need for semiconductors is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the overall business scenario in 2020, and the economy is expected to continue experiencing its aftermath over the next few years. The market witnessed a negative impact as major automotive fabricating units were shut and their production was completely halted in response to lockdown measures across the world. Additionally, the pandemic caused an unrealistic disturbance in the production and supply chain network. This influenced R&D and capital investments. The market experienced a substantial decline, of nearly -7.0%, in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic started reducing with the reduction in positive cases and the launch of vaccination campaigns across several countries. As a result, governments across the globe eased the lockdowns and restrictions, thereby leading to a restart in manufacturing operations in the automotive semiconductor industry.

Safety guidelines and regulations imposed by governments are expected to play a key role in driving the demand for semiconductors in North American and European markets. For instance, a special focus on accident avoidance through ADAS is expected to help drive market growth in countries across these regions. The Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing market owing to rapid EV adoption and strong government support.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive semiconductor market based on component, vehicle type, application, and region:

Automotive Semiconductor Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Processor



Discrete Power



Sensor



Memory



Others

Automotive Semiconductor Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Passenger Vehicle



Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)



Heavy Commercial (HCV)

Automotive Semiconductor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Chassis



Powertrain



Safety



Telematics & Infotainment



Body Electronics

Automotive Semiconductor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of the Key Players in the Automotive Semiconductor Market

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Check out more studies related to technological advancements in the automobile sector, conducted by Grand View Research:

Automotive Electronics Market – The global automotive electronics market size was valued at USD 217.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing integration and implementation of advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, airbags, parking assistance systems, and lane departure warning to decrease road accidents is expected to favor demand over the forecast period.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing integration and implementation of advanced safety systems such as automatic emergency braking, airbags, parking assistance systems, and lane departure warning to decrease road accidents is expected to favor demand over the forecast period. Automotive Infotainment Market – The global automotive infotainment market size was valued at USD 6.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the overall automotive industry, leading to a subsequent decline in the growth of the market due to a reduction in new requirements and automotive sales.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the overall automotive industry, leading to a subsequent decline in the growth of the market due to a reduction in new requirements and automotive sales. Automotive Digital Cockpit Market – The global automotive digital cockpit market size was valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the overall automotive industry, leading to a subsequent decline in the growth of the market as a result of low automotive sales and new requirements.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Automotive & Transportation Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.