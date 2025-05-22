Automotive Semiconductor Market Share worth $77.76 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive semiconductor market size is projected to be valued at USD 44.94 billion in 2023 and reach USD 77.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Advancements in vehicle electrification and autonomous driving technology alongside connectivity improvements are transforming the automotive semiconductor market. The growing dependence of vehicles on electronic systems and intelligent technologies makes semiconductors vital for advancing safety features and performance capabilities as well as enabling innovation.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Automotive Semiconductor Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Automotive Semiconductor Market is undergoing significant growth driven mainly by the swift expansion of electric vehicles (EVs). Electrical vehicle (EV) operations require advanced electronic systems to maintain both efficiency and safety unlike traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Electric vehicles are transforming the semiconductor sector because they contain much more semiconductor content compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. The automotive semiconductor market gains importance alongside the ongoing worldwide effort to promote clean mobility.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the automotive semiconductor market growth of 8.1% comprises a range of component, type, application and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Growth in Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS): Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) adoption serves as a major driving force currently transforming the automotive semiconductor market. Advanced driver assistance system such as lane departure warnings and automotive emergency braking as well as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection have become standard features instead of premium options. Consumer expectations together with regulatory requirements for improved road safety have made advanced driver assistance system standard across all vehicle types. Vehicles increasing their intelligence and connectivity has led to a sharp rise in the demand for fast-processing chips. The development of higher autonomy levels in vehicles creates an exponential demand for robust real-time processing capabilities. The automotive semiconductor market leads the way in automotive innovation. Manufacturers continue to make substantial investments in advanced chip design and edge computing technologies that will enable vehicles to support drivers while eventually facilitating autonomous driving capabilities. The ongoing transformation in vehicle technology is creating new capabilities for vehicles and changing our methods of interaction with them.

Edge AI Integration in Automotive Semiconductors: The automotive semiconductor market sees a fundamental shift through Edge AI integration because vehicles transform from basic transportation tools to intelligent systems with responsive behaviors. Edge AI enables vehicles to process data directly on-board where the information originates instead of sending it to the cloud for analysis. Real-time decision-making during critical driving moments requires local processing because a matter of milliseconds determines safety outcomes. The car's cameras, radar and LiDAR sensors collect data which powerful AI-enabled semiconductors inside the vehicle analyze instantly. Edge AI provides additional functionalities such as voice recognition and intelligent infotainment while offering driver monitoring to improve both personalization and intuition in the driving experience. Edge AI will become critical technology as the automotive sector advances towards fully autonomous vehicles. The emergence of edge AI technology transforms vehicle capabilities into new realms of perception and function making the automotive semiconductor market central to the rapid technological revolution.

Rising Preference for Discrete Power Component: The automotive semiconductor market shows preference for discrete power components due to the swift shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles. MOSFETs, IGBTs, and diodes serve essential functions in power conversion management and enable motor control and battery charging operations. The essential requirements for efficient energy conversion and thermal stability in electric vehicles lead to the growing adoption of discrete power semiconductors made from wide-bandgap materials like silicon carbide and gallium nitride. The combination of their high voltage management capability and high-temperature performance makes these semiconductors key elements for inverter systems and DC-DC converters along with onboard chargers. The automotive industry's push towards electrification and energy efficiency strengthens the discrete power segment which provides essential support for the automotive semiconductor market to meet performance and sustainability targets.

Geographical Insights: Strong investments in autonomous vehicle development and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) drive the automotive semiconductor market in North America especially in the United States. Leading automotive and technology corporations are investing significant research and development resources into the creation of advanced edge computing solutions and electric vehicle technologies. The automotive semiconductor market by volume is dominated by the Asia Pacific region because major automotive companies and top semiconductor fabrication facilities operate throughout China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The automotive semiconductor market in Europe continues to grow because of the region's commitment to sustainability, electric vehicle technology improvement and strict safety laws. The automotive sectors of Germany and France include leading OEMs and first-level suppliers which boost semiconductor requirements for electric vehicles as well as ADAS and connectivity systems within cars.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the market is divided into processor, discrete power, sensor, memory and others. The discrete power segment held the largest share of the automotive semiconductor market in 2024.

Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). The passenger vehicle held the largest share of the automotive semiconductor market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is divided into chassis, powertrain, safety, telematics & infotainment and body electronics. The body electronics segment accounted for a larger share of the automotive semiconductor market in 2024.

The automotive semiconductor market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Automotive Semiconductor Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In April 2024 , Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has started operations at its Kofu Factory, located in Kai City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan .

, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that it has started operations at its Kofu Factory, located in Kai City, Yamanashi Prefecture, . In February 2024 , Infineon Technologies and Honda Motor Co. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a strategic collaboration for automotive semiconductor solutions. Honda has selected Infineon as its semiconductor partner to enhance the development of competitive and advanced vehicles.

, Infineon Technologies and Honda Motor Co. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a strategic collaboration for automotive semiconductor solutions. Honda has selected Infineon as its semiconductor partner to enhance the development of competitive and advanced vehicles. In June 2023 , Nidec Corporation and Renesas Electronics Corporation have agreed to collaborate on the development of semiconductor solutions for a next-generation E-Axle (X-in-1 system) that integrates EV drive motor and power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs).

Conclusion:

The automotive semiconductor market experiences a major shift because electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and edge AI integration all require high-performance, efficient and reliable semiconductor components. Processors maintain their status as the primary choice because they function as the central computational component for real-time decision-making and vehicle intelligence alongside connectivity functions. The transition to electrification across the world has led to significant growth in the use of discrete power semiconductors because they are essential for power conversion and energy management. The market maintains a strong outlook despite supply chain difficulties and cost pressures because of the permanent shift toward intelligent, environmentally friendly and connected transportation. The automotive semiconductor market will continue to serve as a critical foundation for future automotive innovation as cars develop into mobile data centers.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, fabless manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), OEMs, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 77.76 billion by 2030, the Automotive Semiconductor Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, fabless manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), OEMs, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

