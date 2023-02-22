Automotive Operating System Market worth $25.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Operating System Market is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2022 to USD 25.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as growing numbers of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles, paired with increasing demand for high-end vehicles are expected to augment revenues for the automotive operating system market. Advent of software-defined vehicles, in conjunction with development in autonomous vehicles are likely to create favorable opportunities for the automotive operating system market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257628775

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Operating System Market"



218 - Tables

70 - Figures

299 - Pages

Automotive Operating System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 25.8 billion in 2030 Growth Rate 9.2% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Operating System Type, ICE Vehicle Type, EV Application, Application, and Region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information/Company Evaluation Quadrant Key Market Opportunities Advent of software-defined vehicles Key Market Drivers Growing number of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles

QNX segment is estimated to have largest share during the forecast period.

The QNX operating system is expected to largest segment in the automotive operating system market during the forecast period. QNX has been the most popular operating system among automobile manufacturers in the past as it has the support of leading cluster UI frameworks and a variety of hardware. In addition, QNX is used for various applications, such as in-vehicle infotainment, cockpit controllers, and ADAS features. QNX also offers the best solutions for the integration of features like navigation, voice recognition, and smartphone connectivity on all major automotive-grade hardware. All these aforementioned factors are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the QNX segment in the global automotive operating system market.

Passenger car segment is expected to account for largest share in the automotive operating system market during the forecast period

The passenger cars segment accounts for the largest share of the automotive operating system market, owing to increased investments toward autonomous mobility, the advent of software-defined cars, growing sales of L2 autonomous vehicles, and rising sales of electric passenger cars. Automotive OEMs such as Tata Motors (India), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Ford Motor Company (US) are investing in the electric vehicle segment owing to the increasing demand for EVs.

"Europe is expected to have noticeable share in the automotive operating system market by 2030."

Europe is expected to have significant growth in the Automotive Operating System Market during the forecast period. Countries considered under this report for Europe are France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Europe is home to some of the top Tier I suppliers in the automotive sector, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The presence of these companies would also contribute to the growth of the European automotive operating system market during the forecast period. The region is among the largest markets for passenger cars, particularly premium cars (C segment and above). The high volume of premium car sales can be attributed to the high purchasing power of European buyers. Germany is estimated to hold a significant share of the European automotive operating system market in terms of value in 2022. The most significant factors supporting the growth of the automotive operating system market in Germany are the penetration of premium passenger car brands with high-end software applications and government mandates regarding safety. The high sales of premium vehicles, such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, and Audi S8, are expected to drive the automotive operating system market in Germany during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257628775

Automotive Operating System Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing advancements in infotainment systems. Increasing demand for rear-seat entertainment. Rising adoption of ADAS features. Growing number of ECUs/domain controllers in vehicles. Rising sales of luxury vehicles.

Restraints:

Lack of seamless connectivity.

Opportunities:

Advent of software-defined vehicles. Increasing focus on autonomous driving technology. Growing penetration of electric vehicles.

Challenges:

Cybersecurity risk.

Key Market Players:

The automotive operating system market is dominated by major players including BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Automotive Grade Linux (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Alphabet Inc. (US). These companies offer automotive operating system and have strong distribution networks at the global level. These companies have adopted extensive expansion strategies; and undertaken collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the automotive operating system market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022 , BlackBerry Limited announced an updated version of QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0). This new version of QAVF is likely to further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market, and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

, BlackBerry Limited announced an updated version of QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0). This new version of QAVF is likely to further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market, and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems. In June 2022 , BMW announced that it will develop its BMW Operating System 8 infotainment software using Alphabet Inc.'s Android Automotive for some vehicle models beginning in March 2023 .

, BMW announced that it will develop its BMW Operating System 8 infotainment software using Alphabet Inc.'s Android Automotive for some vehicle models beginning in . In April 2022 , Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) announced IndyKite, Marelli Corporation, and Red Hat as new bronze members. This collaboration is likely to bring together automotive manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and technology companies to accelerate the development as well as the adoption of an open, shared software platform (Linux) for all technology in the vehicle, from infotainment to autonomous driving.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=257628775

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Software Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

In-vehicle Infotainment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

ADAS Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-operating-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-operating-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets