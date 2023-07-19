Automotive Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market to Reach $4,179 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 26.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery market is driven by the growth in demand for electric vehicles, increased energy density, and cost reduction

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market by Battery Capacity (500mAh, between 501 to 1000 mAh and more than 1000 mAh), by Propulsion Type (battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), by Vehicle Type (two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026-2035". According to the report, the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery industry generated $424.5 million in 2025, and is anticipated to generate $4,179.0 million by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 26.1% from 2026 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in demand for electric vehicles, increased energy density, and cost reduction, are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, safety concerns and limited cycle life hinder the market growth. Further, increase in investment of government association and private enterprises and research and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the automotive lithium-sulfur battery market during the forecast period.

Automotive Li-S Battery Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2022 $424.5 million Market Size in 2032 $4,179.0 million CAGR 26.1 % No. of Pages in Report 249 Segments covered Battery Capacity, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for electric vehicle Increased energy density Cost reduction Opportunities Rapid emergence of shared e-mobility Introduction of innovative & advanced battery swapping model and services Restraints Safety concerns Limited cycle life

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the automotive lithium-sulfur battery market faced a downturn in 2020.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, heavy investment in the development of renewable energy sources is expected to boost the demand for highly efficient energy storage devices such as lithium-sulfur batteries for electric vehicles. Increase in awareness among people is boosting the demand for eco-friendly products.

The manual segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on battery capacity, the less than 500mah segment held the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, rapid growth in adoption of electric vehicles and their applications in real life are increasing the demand for less than 500mah of lithium-sulfur batteries. However, the between 501 to 1000mAh battery capacity segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.5% from 2026 to 2035, as it provides longer driving ranges for electric vehicles (EVs) and enable more efficient energy storage solutions in the automotive sector.

The battery electric vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-third of the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the battery electric vehicles are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2026 to 2035, owing to advantages such as changing perception toward adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, simple technology usage and low maintenance of battery electric vehicles as compared to other electric vehicles, further supplements the growth of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) across the globe.

The subscription model segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest share in 2025, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery market revenue, due to the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow in passenger vehicles, the development and adoption of advanced battery technologies such as lithium-sulfur batteries have been explored to improve the performance and range of EVs. Moreover, the two-wheeler is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2026 to 2035 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to their higher energy density and potential for cost reductions compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery market revenue, owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles, government support, and the presence of established automotive and battery manufacturers. This initiative expected to increase the market for electric vehicles in the region, benefiting growth of the automotive lithium-sulfur battery market during the forecast period. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 26.5% from 2026 to 2035, owing to the European countries strict regulations toward the environment, which played a vital role in the development of lithium-sulfur batteries as modern lithium-ion batteries used cobalt metal, which is harmful for the environment.

Leading Market Players: -

GINER INC.

ILIKA

JOHNSON MATTHEY

LG CHEM

LYTEN, INC.

MORROW BATTERIES

NEXTECH BATTERIES

PPBC AND ITS LICENSEES

SION POWER CORPORATION

WAE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive lithium-sulfur battery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research