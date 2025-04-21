Automotive Heat Shield Market worth $12.68 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive heat shield market is projected to grow from USD 12.14 billion in 2025 to USD 12.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 0.6%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The automotive heat shield market is driven by the widespread presence of ICE vehicles in China, Japan, India, and the US, increasing demand for high-temperature-resistant shielding solutions. With EV adoption rising, specialized heat shields made from lightweight aluminum, composite materials, and multilayer insulation are essential to protect battery packs and electronic components. Meanwhile, commercial vehicles rely on steel-based heat shields for engine compartments and exhaust systems due to their slower electrification. Additionally, the market sees growing demand for non-acoustic heat shields in high-temperature zones and acoustic heat shields for noise reduction in EV powertrains. To meet these evolving needs while addressing environmental concerns, manufacturers invest in R&D to develop eco-friendly and recyclable heat shield materials that balance performance, durability, and sustainability.

Passenger cars are projected to account for the largest share of the automotive heat shield market during the forecast period.

The passenger cars will dominate the automotive heat shield market, driven by sustained ICE vehicle production and advancements in engine efficiency. Automakers are integrating turbocharged and high-performance engines that generate more heat, necessitating effective thermal management solutions. Additionally, stricter emission regulations push manufacturers to develop lightweight and durable heat shields to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprints. Automotive heat shield manufacturers such as Tenneco Inc. (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Dana Limited (US), and Carcoustics (Germany) provide automotive heat shields to passenger car vehicle models. In 2025, Aspen Aerogels Inc. provided heat shields to Porsche for its 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman passenger car models in Germany.

Double-shell heat shield is set to lead the automotive heat shield market during the forecast period.

The double shell heat shield holds the largest share in the automotive heat shield market, primarily due to its effective thermal protection in high-temperature areas such as under-bonnet and turbocharger applications. These heat shields are designed with two metal layers, offering improved insulation and durability. The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing adoption of lightweight materials, and stricter emission regulations are key drivers supporting the demand for double-shell heat shields in the market. Companies such as ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Morgan Advanced Materials (UAE), and HKO (Germany) provide double shell heat shields to key OEMs. ElringKlinger AG offers an ElroShield M multilayer shielding solution made of metal and insulating material. Similarly, the company offers ElroForm multilayer and multi-material solutions for under-bonnet applications.

North America is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the automotive heat shield market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for automotive heat shields during the forecast period. The US is the largest automotive market in this region. The growth in North American vehicle production in 2024, driven primarily by light trucks, is expected to increase the demand for automotive heat shields. Further, advancements in lightweight materials and manufacturing processes have developed more heat-resistant heat shields. Several major manufacturers, including Dana Limited (US), Tenneco Inc. (US), Alkegen (US), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), UGN Inc. (US), and The Narmco Group (Canada), operate in the region. The widespread use of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and the increasing shift toward vehicle electrification in the US are key factors influencing the market. As the industry moves toward EVs, manufacturers focus on specialized heat shield solutions for battery packs and electric motors. Additionally, stricter government emission regulations are driving demand for emission-free vehicles, which in turn is boosting the need for advanced heat shields that ensure efficient heat dissipation in high-performance vehicles.

Key Market Competitive Intelligence on the Automotive Heat Shield Industry:

Prominent players in the Automotive Heat Shield Companies include as Tenneco Inc. (US), Dana Limited (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), Autoneum (Switzerland), Alkegen (US), Sanwa Packing Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Technol Eight Group (Japan), Thai Summit Group (Thailand), Kokusan Parts Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Carcoustics (Germany), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), DuPont (US), Zircotec (UK) and Morgan Advanced Materials (UK).

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Innovation in heat shield insulation techniques for enhanced thermal resistance, growing focus on lightweight and fuel efficiency standards, and rise in electrical/electronic components in vehicles), restraints (restrictions on ICE vehicles by major countries, and customization requirements increasing production complexity and cost), opportunities (rising demand for PHEVs, and Recycling scrap automotive heat shield insulation material), and challenges (active cooling systems reducing reliance on passive heat shielding)

(Innovation in heat shield insulation techniques for enhanced thermal resistance, growing focus on lightweight and fuel efficiency standards, and rise in electrical/electronic components in vehicles), (restrictions on ICE vehicles by major countries, and customization requirements increasing production complexity and cost), (rising demand for PHEVs, and Recycling scrap automotive heat shield insulation material), and (active cooling systems reducing reliance on passive heat shielding) Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the automotive heat shield market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the automotive heat shield market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets—the report analyses the automotive heat shield market across varied regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets—the report analyses the automotive heat shield market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive heat shield market

Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive heat shield market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Tenneco Inc. (US), Dana Limited (US), ElringKlinger AG ( Germany ), Autoneum ( Switzerland ), and Alkegen (US) in the automotive heat shield market.

