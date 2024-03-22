Automotive Ceramics Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Automotive Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina Oxide, Titanate Oxide, Zirconia Oxide), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Application (Engine Parts, Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, from an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2023 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028 during the forecast period.

The automotive ceramics demand is rising as the industry prioritizes lightweight and durable materials to boost fuel efficiency, control emissions, and enhance vehicle performance. The increasing embrace of electric vehicles and stringent environmental standards amplify ceramics pivotal role in crucial components such as exhaust systems, engine parts, and automotive electronics. This drives the overall expansion of the market, emphasizing the significance of ceramics in meeting evolving industry requirements.

"Zirconia Oxide, by material, are expected to be the most significant automotive ceramics market segment during the forecast period."

Zirconia oxide holds the most significant shares in the material segment of the automotive ceramics Market due to its exceptional properties that align with the evolving needs of the automotive industry. Zirconia oxide exhibits high mechanical strength, thermal resistance, and low thermal conductivity, making it an ideal choice for critical applications in the automotive sector. Its resistance to corrosion and wear, coupled with the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, enhances the durability and performance of components such as sensors, spark plugs, and exhaust systems. As the automotive industry shifts towards electric vehicles, zirconia oxide finds extensive use in battery systems, contributing to its increasing market share. The material's unique combination of properties addresses the industry's demand for lightweight, durable, and high-performance solutions, positioning zirconia oxide as a key driver in the automotive ceramics market's growth and technological advancements.

"Passenger vehicle is anticipated to be the most significant automotive ceramics market segment, by vehicle type, during the forecast period."

The passenger vehicle segment commands the most significant shares in the vehicle type segment of the Automotive Ceramics Market due to multiple factors influencing consumer preferences and industry trends. As urbanization and rising disposable incomes drive global demand for personal transportation, the passenger vehicle market experiences sustained growth. Automotive ceramics play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of passenger vehicles, with applications in engine components, exhaust systems, and electronics. The increasing focus on fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and regulatory compliance has led automakers to integrate advanced ceramic materials to achieve lightweighting and durability. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid passenger vehicles, which extensively employ ceramics in battery systems, further solidifies the dominance of the passenger vehicle segment. As the automotive industry continues to prioritize innovation and sustainability, the passenger vehicle segment remains at the forefront, contributing significantly to the widespread adoption of automotive ceramics.

"Automotive ceramics is anticipated to be the fastest-growing automotive ceramics market segment, by application, during the forecast period."

The automotive electronics application is poised to be the fastest-growing segment in the Automotive Ceramics Market due to the accelerating trend of vehicle electrification and the increasing integration of advanced technologies in modern automobiles. As vehicles become more sophisticated with the incorporation of electronic control units, sensors, and connectivity features, the demand for high-performance and reliable materials in automotive electronics intensifies. Ceramics, known for their electrical insulating properties, thermal stability, and resistance to wear, are well-suited for electronic components like sensors and actuators. The surge in electric and hybrid vehicles, coupled with the proliferation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment, propels the use of ceramics in critical electronic applications. This heightened reliance on automotive electronics to enhance safety, efficiency, and connectivity positions the segment as a key driver for the rapid growth of the automotive ceramics market.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global automotive ceramics market, by region, during the forecast period."

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the global automotive ceramics market due to a convergence of dynamic factors. The region's burgeoning automotive industry, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, is a primary driver. Increasing consumer demand, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization contribute to a robust market for vehicles, propelling the need for advanced materials like ceramics. Additionally, stringent emission regulations drive the adoption of lightweight and durable ceramic components. The rapid growth of electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific, supported by government initiatives, further accelerates the demand for ceramics in battery systems. The region's technological advancements, coupled with continuous research and development activities, position Asia Pacific as a hub for innovation and a key player in the global automotive ceramics market's accelerated growth, escalating investments in research and development activities contribute to technological advancements.

The key players profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Ceramtec GmbH (Germany), Niterra (Japan), Coorstek Inc. (US), and Morgan Advanced Materials (UK).

