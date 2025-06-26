Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation

A Leader in Robotic Process Automation for the Seventh Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced that Gartner® named the company a Leader in Automation for the seventh consecutive year. We are proud of our ongoing innovation, enterprise-grade capabilities, and the value we continue to deliver to our customers. A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. June 2025 "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" research report is available here.

Since 2019, Automation Anywhere has consistently been recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The company attributes its sustained leadership to its enterprise-grade, cloud-native platform, which securely scales automation across teams, bots, and systems—now including intelligent AI agents. Furthermore, Automation Anywhere believes its deep investment in both rule-based and AI-powered automation has created a strong foundation for its leadership in Agentic Process Automation (APA). Built on the proven core of RPA, this foundation enables smarter automation at scale—helping enterprises move beyond task-based bots to AI agents that can reason, learn, and act.

"Being recognized by Gartner as a Leader for seven consecutive years, we believe, is strong validation of our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere. "We're confident this distinction reflects the strength of our cloud-native RPA foundation and reinforces our focus on helping enterprises reach the vision of the Autonomous Enterprise. By combining traditional RPA with AI agents, our platform delivers automation that can reason, learn, and act—empowering organizations to unlock new levels of business value."

RPA continues to be a core driver of enterprise transformation, and Automation Anywhere is building on that foundation with intelligent agents and powerful new capabilities—including the Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) and enterprise UI Agents. These innovations allow enterprises to shift from task-based automation to intelligent orchestration, solving complex workflows with speed and scale.

Automation Anywhere supports customers at every stage of their automation journey—from pilot to full-scale platform adoption—with 24/7 multilingual support across seven global centers, a strong services ecosystem, and the vibrant Pathfinder developer community. In just one quarter, developers completed more than 65,000 hands-on APA training courses, accelerating both upskilling and real-world adoption. Customers are seeing results faster, reporting 3x quicker development and 60% greater resiliency compared to traditional approaches.

Automation Anywhere's latest offerings—including the Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), enterprise UI agents, reasoning AI agents, newly launched Agentic Solutions, and the agentic solutions workspace—continue to deliver enterprise-grade automation at scale. Designed for increased resiliency, faster deployment, and intelligent orchestration, these innovations help customers accelerate outcomes and advance their journey towards autonomous enterprise. The agentic solutions workspace enables business users to interact with AI agents through natural language, making it easier than ever to initiate, manage, and scale automation without deep technical expertise.

