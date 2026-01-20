Automation Anywhere Advances AI-Native Agentic Solutions for the Enterprise with OpenAI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced a new generation of AI-native agentic solutions developed in collaboration with OpenAI, designed to help enterprises achieve faster time-to-value and more autonomous operations.

The collaboration brings together Automation Anywhere's Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) — which determines what enterprise action should happen next and securely orchestrates work across systems — with OpenAI advanced reasoning models. Together, they enable a full reasoning-to-action loop: OpenAI models for reasoning and interpretation, and PRE for governed execution inside enterprise environments.

"Traditional solutions automate work by following rigid steps, much like humans would, which often makes them brittle when things change," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Our agentic solutions are fundamentally different; they're designed for how AI agents work, enabling them to autonomously reason, solve problems, and adapt to changes — delivering exponentially greater ROI. With our Process Reasoning Engine and OpenAI's reasoning models, we're building agentic solutions that offer capabilities truly unlike anything in the market – it's a true game changer."

Automation Anywhere's new agentic solutions are designed to move beyond traditional automation by providing customers with a fast on-ramp to agentic operations — pre-built, deeply contextual, and deployable in weeks rather than months.

"Automation Anywhere is showing what's next, AI that goes beyond automating tasks to redefining how work actually happens," said Giancarlo "GC" Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI. "Together, we're embedding intelligence directly into core workflows so enterprises can move faster, work smarter, and drive meaningful outcomes."

Automation Anywhere's growing portfolio of agentic solutions are built on a consistent agentic architecture that integrates reasoning, enterprise context, human-in-the-loop controls, and orchestrated action. The solutions target high-value business processes across finance, HR, IT, and customer service, enabling organizations to deploy production-ready capabilities while retaining flexibility to tailor and extend them without code.

"Most agentic initiatives fail because they're either too autonomous or too constrained," said Dustin Snell, SVP of Agentic Solutions at Automation Anywhere. "What's different here is that we deliberately blend agentic reasoning, deterministic execution, and human judgment into a single, governed flow. That balance is what turns promising AI experiments into reliable production outcomes for the enterprise."

