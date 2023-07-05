Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Reach $9.18 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated guided vehicle market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have transformed the way materials can be moved within the manufacturing and distribution facilities. In a production environment where several operations are carried out simultaneously, these vehicles ensure a predictable and reliable transfer of raw materials and manufactured products from one point to another within the facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in production.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The unit load carrier segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its ability to handle multiple items simultaneously, reducing the number of trips required and, potentially, handling costs.

Natural navigation technology's adoption is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as it enables businesses to easily modify and expand the guide path of the AGV.

Assembly line application is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecasts period as assembly line AGV are replacing traditional mechanical production lines.

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 77%. The growing adoption of automated guided vehicles across various industries can be attributed to the benefits offered by AGVs in terms of productivity, safety, and accuracy.

The service segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for various services, which include preventive and corrective maintenance, vehicle and software health check, and training employees directly or indirectly with the operation of AGVs.

Europe dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 30%. Rising investments in the manufacturing sector's technological advancement are expected to improve the AGV market in Europe .

Read 213-page market research report, "Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type, By Navigation Technology, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Component, By Battery Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Growth & Trends

These vehicles can operate safely around structures, machinery, and employees, as they are equipped with accessories, such as camera vision and LiDAR sensors, which help detect junctions, identify floor signs, and avoid collisions with any obstacle. For instance, in November 2021, Quanergy Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based company that offers an AI-powered LiDAR platform, launched the new M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensors for automation. The newly launched LiDAR sensor is light in weight, broad 360°, with a sensing capability of up to 200 meters used in mobile robotics, AGVs, warehouse logistics applications, and port automation.

Several manufacturing plants and warehouses deploy material handling equipment for various activities, such as locating stock, picking orders, and moving products and raw materials. Transportation and logistics firms are mainly focusing on deploying such equipment to boost the efficiency of their operations in line with the growing demand for their services. For instance, in March 2023, MasterMover Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of electric tug and tow solutions, announced a collaboration with BlueBotics, a navigation, robotics, and industrial automation company.

The partnership intends to offer best-in-class Autonomous Navigation Technology (ANT) technologies for MasterMover's range of AGVs. In February 2021, Scott (Transbotics Corporation), a prominent solution provider for AGVs, partnered with KUKA AG, a German manufacturer of robots, to coordinate the industrial robots of KUKA AG into material handling systems. Further, these robots would also benefit the warehouse team in assembling, packaging, welding, storing, and shipping. Also, material handling solutions are used to increase transportation efficiency, decrease physical damage to the material, and reduce overheads by limiting the number of employees.

The AGV market is witnessing a progressive switch from lead-acid to lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lead-acid batteries. They tend to be lighter and more compact. They can charge faster, provide longer runtimes, and support more charge cycles. Hence, they are ideal for AGVs, as they need not be charged frequently during operating shifts or in 24x7 operating environments, and AGVs running on lithium-ion batteries can offer higher round-trip efficiencies. For instance, in March 2021, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, a global manufacturer of automobiles, buses, and trucks, stated that they use lithium-ion batteries to power their automated guided vehicles, which no longer need a worker to remove the battery and plug them in it charges faster. These batteries let AGVs last longer and bring significant innovations to their warehouse.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.79 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 9.18 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated guided vehicle market based on vehicle type, navigation technology, application, end-use industry, component, battery type, and region

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Tow Vehicle

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Forklift Truck

Hybrid Vehicles

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Navigation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Vision Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Natural Navigation

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Logistics & Warehousing

Transportation



Cold Storage



Wholesale & Distribution



Cross-docking



Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Manufacturing Sector

Automotive



Aerospace



Electronics



Chemical



Pharmaceuticals



Plastics



Defense



FMCG



Tissue



Others

Wholesale & Distribution Sector

E-commerce



Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores



Grocery Stores



Hotels & Restaurants

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Service

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

Swisslog Holding AG

Egemin Automation Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

JBT

Seegrid Corporation

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BALYO

E&K Automation GmbH

Kollmorgen

KMH Fleet Solutions

ELETTRIC80 S.P.A.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

inVia Robotics, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

System Logistics Spa

Transbotics (A division of Scott Systems International Incorporated)

