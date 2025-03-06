Autoliv Capital Markets Day New Date: June 4, 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, invites financial analysts, institutional investors, and journalists to its 2025 Capital Markets Day event, "Leading the Way".

Autoliv invites financial analysts, institutional investors and journalists with a focus on automotive safety technology to its Capital Markets Day, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. We are looking forward to sharing more about our journey towards our targets and how we capture growth opportunities.

The "Leading the Way" event will focus on Autoliv's medium and long-term growth avenues, products and solutions, strategic roadmap, and progress in automation and operational efficiency. Autoliv management will present how Autoliv works strategically with OEMs, securing a strong position with future winners which will support Autoliv's long term success.

The day will be hosted by Autoliv President & CEO, Mikael Bratt. "Leading the Way" will feature presentations from members of the Autoliv Executive Management Team, exhibitions of Autoliv's latest innovations and technologies, and opportunities to view and try out new and exciting vehicle models from innovative vehicle manufacturers.

Date: June 4, 2025 Time: Approximately 1:00 pm to 5:30pm Central European Time (TBC) Location: Artipelag Art Museum in the Stockholm Archipelago Format: Webcasted live presentations

followed by

Meet-and-Greet with Autoliv team members

Experience Product Exhibition, Tech show and Customer Collaboration Exhibits including test drives

Boat tour to Central Stockholm for dinner at the Vasa Museum for registered guests

A formal invitation with an official agenda, registration site, and other relevant information will be released in April. Information will also later be available on the Autoliv website www.autoliv.com.

We look forward to welcoming you to the lovely capital city of Sweden and home of our global headquarters.

Anders Trapp Henrik Kaar V.P. Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations Autoliv, Inc. Autoliv, Inc.

Contact details:

Anders Trapp

Anders.Trapp@autoliv.com

+46-709578171

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV); (Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to Home | Autoliv.

